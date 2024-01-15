en English
Society

Prince William’s Discontent over Prince Harry’s Remarks Unveiled in New Royal Biography

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:11 am EST
Prince William’s Discontent over Prince Harry’s Remarks Unveiled in New Royal Biography

The royal family finds itself in the spotlight again with the upcoming release of Robert Hardman’s biography ‘Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story’. The book, which has been serialized in the Daily Mail, brings to light the simmering tensions within the royal household. A significant point of contention is Prince Harry’s alleged remarks towards his brother, Prince William, in a Netflix documentary series, which some interpret as a veiled criticism of William’s wife, Princess Kate.

A Subtle Dig at Princess Kate?

According to Hardman’s account, Prince Harry’s comments in the documentary seemed to suggest that royal men tend to select partners who ‘fit the mould’ rather than those they genuinely love. A friend of Prince William reportedly told Hardman that the Duke of Cambridge took these comments as ‘the lowest of the low,’ viewing them as a ‘blatant attack on Catherine.’

Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’

In addition to the comments in the documentary, Hardman’s book also delves into the fallout from Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare.’ The book is said to reveal personal details about the royal family, including an alleged physical altercation between Harry and William, causing further strain between the brothers.

The Lilibet Controversy

The biography further explores the controversy surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to name their daughter Lilibet, a nickname closely associated with Queen Elizabeth II. Hardman recounts an instance where the Queen was reportedly ‘angry’ over claims that she had permitted the Sussexes to use the name. This account contradicts Harry and Meghan’s public stance that they had the Queen’s blessing.

Relationship between Harry and Charles III

Hardman’s book also examines the alleged tension between Harry and his father, King Charles III, suggesting that Charles did not meet with Harry on the night of the Queen’s death due to the need for ‘discreet discussions’ with Prince William. These revelations have reignited public interest in the dynamics within the royal family, as the world anticipates the publication of ‘Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story’ on January 18 by Macmillan.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

