en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism for Low Engagement

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:43 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 9:06 am EST
Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism for Low Engagement

The royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, has been the subject of criticism for their perceived low level of engagement in royal duties in 2023. Despite taking part in 172 and 123 engagements respectively, their figures are significantly lower than those of Princess Anne who completed 457 engagements and King Charles with 425 engagements.

Family First: The Diana Influence

Gareth Russell, a noted royal commentator, has suggested that Prince William’s approach seems to be inspired by his late mother, Princess Diana. The Prince seems to favor family life over royal duties, a stance that has led to the couple being labeled as lazy. However, the enduring influence of Princess Diana on the monarchy, according to Russell, might shield the Prince and Princess of Wales from the full brunt of this criticism.

Defending Their Priorities

Russell, while highlighting the couple’s perceived indolence, also defends their approach. He points out that their commitment to their family and children is a testament to their different approach to royal life, one that emphasizes a work-life balance. This approach, however, has not been without its repercussions. Their reputation has taken a hit as critics paint them as shirking their royal responsibilities.

Enduring Impact: The Royal Couple’s Trajectory

Despite the criticism, the future of the royal couple remains intertwined with the legacy of Princess Diana and their commitment to their family. The couple, who met at the University of St. Andrews in 2001 and married in 2011, have three children together.

In November, it was reported that Kate was absent from the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony because she was helping their eldest son, Prince George, with his exams. This event and their general approach to royal duties underscore their commitment to prioritizing their family. While the debate about their level of engagement in royal duties continues, it is clear that Prince William and Kate Middleton are charting a different path for themselves within the royal family.

0
Society United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: The Year of High-Profile Weddings

By Justice Nwafor

Love Transcends Boundaries: The Unforgettable Love Stories of 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru Community Grapples with Tragic Pool Incident: A Call for Safety and Accountability

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Unending Wait: Pensioner's 30-Year Struggle Highlights Housing System Failures

By Israel Ojoko

The Power of DNA: Unraveling Family Ties and Scientific Frontiers ...
@Society · 20 mins
The Power of DNA: Unraveling Family Ties and Scientific Frontiers ...
heart comment 0
The Tragic Tale of Alfred King: A Reflection on Poverty and Socioeconomic Disparity

By Nitish Verma

The Tragic Tale of Alfred King: A Reflection on Poverty and Socioeconomic Disparity
Arizona Military Museum Under Fire: Veteran Joe Abodeely Ousted After Offensive Remarks

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Arizona Military Museum Under Fire: Veteran Joe Abodeely Ousted After Offensive Remarks
Double Harassment: Pole Dancing Instructor’s Ordeal Highlights Societal Attitudes

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Double Harassment: Pole Dancing Instructor's Ordeal Highlights Societal Attitudes
Speculation Abounds on Possible Reunion of Prince Andrew and Fergie

By BNN Correspondents

Speculation Abounds on Possible Reunion of Prince Andrew and Fergie
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball on Road to Recovery: Billy Donovan Expresses Optimism
13 seconds
Chicago Bulls' Lonzo Ball on Road to Recovery: Billy Donovan Expresses Optimism
Montreal Canadiens Eye Playoff Spot: Ylonen and Anderson Shine
1 min
Montreal Canadiens Eye Playoff Spot: Ylonen and Anderson Shine
South African Liquor Industry Commits to Responsible Trading Practices Amid Festive Season
2 mins
South African Liquor Industry Commits to Responsible Trading Practices Amid Festive Season
Washington's Offensive Line Challenges Stereotypes Ahead of CFP Semifinal
2 mins
Washington's Offensive Line Challenges Stereotypes Ahead of CFP Semifinal
Dry January vs. Ikaria: A Cultural Take on Alcohol Consumption
2 mins
Dry January vs. Ikaria: A Cultural Take on Alcohol Consumption
MEA to Consult Legal Team Following Qatar Court's Commutation of Death Sentence for 8 Indian Ex-Navy Personnel: Arindam Bagchi
2 mins
MEA to Consult Legal Team Following Qatar Court's Commutation of Death Sentence for 8 Indian Ex-Navy Personnel: Arindam Bagchi
Xi Jinping's Diplomatic Conclave: A Signal of China's Assertive Foreign Policy
2 mins
Xi Jinping's Diplomatic Conclave: A Signal of China's Assertive Foreign Policy
Sleep Expert Highlights Humming and Positive Thinking as Remedies for Chronic Fatigue
4 mins
Sleep Expert Highlights Humming and Positive Thinking as Remedies for Chronic Fatigue
Health Concerns of 2023: Strep Throat, High Cholesterol, and Bloating
5 mins
Health Concerns of 2023: Strep Throat, High Cholesterol, and Bloating
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
3 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
3 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
3 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
3 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
3 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
3 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Climatic Extremes and a Stark Reminder of Climate Change
3 hours
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Climatic Extremes and a Stark Reminder of Climate Change
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
5 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app