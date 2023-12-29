Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism for Low Engagement

The royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton, has been the subject of criticism for their perceived low level of engagement in royal duties in 2023. Despite taking part in 172 and 123 engagements respectively, their figures are significantly lower than those of Princess Anne who completed 457 engagements and King Charles with 425 engagements.

Family First: The Diana Influence

Gareth Russell, a noted royal commentator, has suggested that Prince William’s approach seems to be inspired by his late mother, Princess Diana. The Prince seems to favor family life over royal duties, a stance that has led to the couple being labeled as lazy. However, the enduring influence of Princess Diana on the monarchy, according to Russell, might shield the Prince and Princess of Wales from the full brunt of this criticism.

Defending Their Priorities

Russell, while highlighting the couple’s perceived indolence, also defends their approach. He points out that their commitment to their family and children is a testament to their different approach to royal life, one that emphasizes a work-life balance. This approach, however, has not been without its repercussions. Their reputation has taken a hit as critics paint them as shirking their royal responsibilities.

Enduring Impact: The Royal Couple’s Trajectory

Despite the criticism, the future of the royal couple remains intertwined with the legacy of Princess Diana and their commitment to their family. The couple, who met at the University of St. Andrews in 2001 and married in 2011, have three children together.

In November, it was reported that Kate was absent from the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony because she was helping their eldest son, Prince George, with his exams. This event and their general approach to royal duties underscore their commitment to prioritizing their family. While the debate about their level of engagement in royal duties continues, it is clear that Prince William and Kate Middleton are charting a different path for themselves within the royal family.