United Kingdom

Prince William and Kate Middleton Criticized for Fewer Royal Engagements

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:53 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:21 am EST
Prince William and Kate Middleton Criticized for Fewer Royal Engagements

Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, face criticism over their perceived lack of royal engagements in 2023. The couple conducted 172 and 123 engagements respectively, a figure that pales in comparison to Princess Anne’s 457 engagements and King Charles’ 425. The relatively low number has led to accusations of laziness, potentially tainting their public reputation.

Family Life Taking Precedence?

Royal commentator Gareth Russell suggests that the low engagement might be a result of the couple’s prioritization of family life over royal duties, a trait that Prince William might have inherited from his mother, Princess Diana. The couple, who met at the University of St Andrews and wed in 2011, are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The family-focused approach, while commendable, has nonetheless given fodder to their critics.

Reputation at Risk

Despite the possible influence of Princess Diana’s parenting style, the low engagement count could inflict long-term damage on the couple’s reputation. Accusations of laziness, if not addressed, could become a significant stain on their public image. The couple’s emphasis on family life, while admirable, may not be enough to silence critics who expect a higher level of public duty from the prince and princess.

As 2023 concludes, William and Kate must navigate the tricky balance between their public roles and private lives. Their choices will not only impact their public image but also set a precedent for future royal generations. As they step into 2024, the question remains: will the royal couple heed the criticism or continue to carve out their unique path within the monarchy?

United Kingdom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

