Society

Prince William and Kate Middleton Bid Adieu to 2023 with Unseen Family Photo and Video Montage

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:18 am EST
Prince William and Kate Middleton Bid Adieu to 2023 with Unseen Family Photo and Video Montage

As 2023 comes to an end, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have bid farewell to the year by sharing an unseen family photo from their Father’s Day shoot in June, along with a captivating video montage encapsulating their year.

Unveiling Unseen Moments and Celebrating the Year

The heartwarming image shows Prince William and his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, dressed in coordinating blue outfits, with William encircling them in a loving embrace. This never-before-seen family portrait was shared across various social media platforms, much to the delight of royal fans worldwide.

The end-of-year video montage released by the royal couple is a tapestry of their 2023 journey. It includes birthday portraits of the young royals, the family’s participation in the third annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, and their presence at King Charles III’s coronation ceremony. The montage also highlights William and Middleton’s individual and joint engagements throughout the year, including charity work, formal events, and public appearances.

A Controversial Christmas Photo Shoot

Interestingly, the family’s 2023 Christmas photo shoot sparked a minor controversy when one of the shots appeared to show Prince Louis’ finger being Photoshopped out, an incident that reportedly left the couple shocked and embarrassed. However, the family, unfazed, celebrated Christmas in coordinated outfits at a church service.

A Sneak Peek into the Royal World

Alongside the family-centric narratives, the article also provides a glimpse into the British monarch’s bedtime routine and hints at an unexpected royal reunion. It speculates about Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie possibly reuniting and discusses a bold decision leading to an unforeseen royal comeback.

In their farewell tweet to 2023, the royal couple expressed their gratitude to everyone who has been part of their year, showcasing their humility and closeness to their people. They paid tribute to the late Queen and emphasized the impact of supporting parents and carers in challenging circumstances.

Society United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

