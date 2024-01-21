Prince Henry Dubbed 'Living Legend of Aviation,' Sparks Controversy

Prince Henry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, has earned the title of a "living legend of aviation" at a ceremony in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. This recognition, a nod to his service as an Apache helicopter pilot for the British military in Afghanistan, stirs mixed emotions. The Duke's military record boasts two deployments to the Afghan front in 2007 and 2012.

Controversial Honor

Despite the accolade, the British press has unleashed a barrage of criticism. Tabloid headlines decry the honor as "outlandish" or "totally unjustified," suggesting that his grandfather, Prince Philip, a Royal Air Force veteran and seasoned pilot, would disapprove. The controversy has deepened with Prince Henry's candid admission in his memoir of killing several jihadists and his forthright comments about Afghanistan in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A Hollywood Celebration Amid Royal Health Concerns

The award ceremony coincided with health concerns in the British royal family. King Charles III, Prince Henry's father, faces a prostate issue, while his sister-in-law, Catherine, has undergone surgery. Attending the event without his wife, Meghan, Prince Henry paid tribute to John Travolta, who played a significant role in the ceremony. Travolta, a Hollywood icon, famously danced with Prince Henry's mother, Princess Diana.

'Living Legend' Amidst Astronauts, Celebrities, and Billionaires

The 'living legend' honor situates Prince Henry among notable figures such as astronauts, celebrities, and billionaires. However, not everyone is impressed. Colonel Richard Kemp, a retired British Army officer, dismissed the ceremony as mere self-congratulation amongst celebrities. Despite the disdain from some British media and the apparent disinterest from Buckingham Palace, Prince Henry was celebrated in Hollywood.