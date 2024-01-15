en English
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’: A Candid Memoir Stirring Royal Tensions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’: A Candid Memoir Stirring Royal Tensions

The world of royalty was recently shaken by the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare’, a revealing account that has been hailed as the most candid and caustic royal memoir in history. A document of devotion and dissent, it paints a complex portrait of life within the royal family, praising the late Queen and Prince Philip while launching incisive attacks on some of the Queen’s staff.

Claiming Royal Abuse

Among the memoir’s shocking allegations is the claim that Prince William physically assaulted Harry during a heated argument. In the wake of this revelation, the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan, threatened legal action against any media outlets suggesting that the incident was untrue. BBC, one such media house, found itself in the crosshairs of the Sussexes, though a libel action never materialized.

Overshadowing Other Royal News

Such was the impact of the memoir’s announcement that it overshadowed other royal news, including the release of the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III by the Royal Mint. Despite the Sussexes’ controversial headlines and allegations, polls suggested that public attitudes towards the monarchy remained largely unaffected.

Contrasting Sussexes’ and the King’s Social Initiatives

The memoir’s release coincided with the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary and their receipt of the Ripple of Hope Award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation. The award, granted for their work on various social initiatives, highlighted the contrast between the Sussexes’ relatively new foundation, Archewell, and the King’s longstanding efforts in social responsibility. This contrast, coupled with the contentious memoir, has reportedly stirred a sense of exasperation within royal staff towards the Sussexes.

Racism Within the Royal Family and Household

While the memoir is a personal narrative, it also raises broader issues like the perception of racism within the Royal Family and Household. The Sussexes’ departure from their royal duties, a move seen by many as a direct consequence of such prejudices, has sparked a critical conversation about this societal ill within the context of the monarchy.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

United Kingdom

