Prince Harry's Pre-Wedding Luxury Retreat: Inside the 5-Star Hotel Experience

Before the much-anticipated royal wedding in May 2018, Prince Harry, accompanied by his brother and best man Prince William, chose a renowned 5-star luxury hotel from the Dorchester Collection for their final night of bachelorhood. This decision underscored the hotel's reputation for providing an opulent sanctuary to its distinguished guests, complete with a comprehensive spa and wellness facility.

Unmatched Luxury and Relaxation

Among its plethora of amenities, the hotel boasts a spa that features an indoor pool, a gym, Spatisserie, and a secluded sun terrace, offering guests an unparalleled relaxation experience. Whether visitors are looking for a brief evening escape or a lavish weekend getaway, the hotel's spa services cater to a wide array of preferences, including the popular Afternoon Tea Spa Day. This particular package combines a 60-minute spa treatment, selected from six bespoke options such as a prenatal treatment, with the enjoyment of the hotel's seasonal afternoon tea served in The Spatisserie, alongside full access to the spa facilities.

Personalized Wellbeing and Pampering

For those seeking a more personalized wellness experience, the hotel's spa menu includes a variety of treatments ranging from facials and massages to specialized care for pregnancy and cancer recovery. A standout option is the Ishga Personalised Wellbeing Massage, priced at £160 for a 60-minute session. This treatment merges various massage techniques including marma massage, lymphatic drainage, and traditional Swedish massage to offer a deeply detoxifying and stress-relieving experience. It's an ideal choice for anyone looking to indulge in self-care or searching for a thoughtful gift for a loved one undergoing cancer treatment.

A Royal Endorsement

Prince Harry's selection of this hotel for such a significant personal occasion highlights the establishment's status as a premier destination for luxury and relaxation. The royal endorsement serves as a testament to the hotel's commitment to excellence in hospitality and wellness services. For those inspired by the royal choice, a visit to this hotel offers a chance to experience a slice of the luxurious lifestyle, making it a perfect retreat for special occasions or a pampering getaway.

As Prince Harry and Prince William's choice demonstrates, the hotel stands out not only for its opulent amenities but also for the personalized care and attention to detail that it offers to each guest. Whether you're planning a spa day as a treat for a family member or a friend, or simply seeking a serene escape, this hotel promises an experience of royal proportions.