Aviation

Prince Harry Joins ‘Living Legends of Aviation’ for Annual Awards

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:25 pm EST
Prince Harry Joins 'Living Legends of Aviation' for Annual Awards

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is set to be recognized as a ‘Living Legend of Aviation’ at the 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards. The awards ceremony, scheduled for January 19, 2024, in Beverly Hills, will be steered by actor and fellow aviator, John Travolta. The event is a celebration of remarkable figures who have made significant strides in aviation and aerospace. This year, Prince Harry, renowned for his pivotal contributions during his tenure in the British Army, will join the illustrious roster of honorees.

Prince Harry: The Duke In The Sky

Prince Harry’s induction into the ‘Living Legends of Aviation’ is a testament to his impressive career in aviation. Completing the Army Pilot Course and earning his Flying Wings in 2010, he served with the Apache Force as a fully operational Apache pilot. His time in the British Army was marked by his dedication and prowess, carving out a legacy that extends beyond his royal lineage.

A Salute To Other Sky Legends

Prince Harry is not the only figure to be celebrated at the awards. Other notable inductees include Navy pilot Fred George, Marc Parent, and Steve Hinton. Furthermore, journalist Lauren Sánchez will be receiving a special Hall of Fame Award. The event is not only a platform to acknowledge the extraordinary feats of these individuals but also a gathering of celebrities with a shared passion for aviation, including William Shatner, Kenny G, and Kurt Russell.

Harry’s Unyielding Commitment

Beyond his military service, Prince Harry has continued to contribute to the aviation industry. His creation of the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded service personnel and veterans, has been a beacon of hope and resilience. His contributions extend beyond the cockpit, through his ceaseless dedication to raising awareness for causes close to his heart, such as the Spitfire Scholarship.

The 21st Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards will be an evening of recognition, camaraderie, and shared passion. As Prince Harry and other distinguished individuals receive their honours, the event will serve as a reminder of the extraordinary feats achieved in the realms of aviation and aerospace.

Aviation United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

