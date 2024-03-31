Prince Harry Regrets Archie, Lilibet Missing Royal Easter Traditions Amid Family Rift

Prince Harry, now residing in the United States with his wife Meghan Markle and their two young children, Archie and Lilibet, reportedly feels a deep sense of sadness as his children miss out on cherished royal Easter traditions. This year, the distance and ongoing family rift have prevented the young Sussexes from participating in festivities that have been a staple within the royal family for generations. Royal commentator Tom Quinn sheds light on the significance of these <a href="https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/us-news/are-archie-and-lilibet-missing-out-on-royal-easter-tradition-prince-harry-thinks-so