en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Prince Harry Gifts Nephew a Piece of His Childhood: A First Edition Winnie-The-Pooh

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:03 am EST
Prince Harry Gifts Nephew a Piece of His Childhood: A First Edition Winnie-The-Pooh

In a heartwarming gesture of familial love and the continuity of cherished traditions, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has gifted his nephew, Prince Louis of Wales, an £8,000 first edition of the beloved literary classic, Winnie-The-Pooh, to commemorate Louis’s christening. However, the infant prince’s parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have decided to shield the treasured tome from their son’s curious grasp, to prevent any potential damage to the valuable artifact.

A Gift Laden with Sentimentality

This isn’t just a simple act of generosity from an uncle to his nephew. The gift carries a deeper significance, a thread of continuity that binds Prince Harry to his late mother, Princess Diana. As Royal expert Phil Dampier reveals, Prince Harry’s childhood was marked by the comforting rhythm of his mother’s voice, narrating tales of Christopher Robin, Winnie-the-Pooh, and the residents of the Hundred Acre Wood.

A Legacy in the Making

In keeping with this tradition, Prince Harry plans to build a small library of first editions for his nephews and niece – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – to delve into as they grow older. These books, carefully selected and lovingly presented, will likely become cherished family heirlooms, increasing in value both monetarily and sentimentally with each passing year.

A Bond Beyond Borders

Despite the physical distance separating him from his family – Prince Harry now resides in California with Meghan Markle and their children – his bond with his niece and nephews remains strong. This generous gesture underscores his enduring attachment to his family, and his longing to be a part of their lives, even from afar.

0
United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
40 seconds ago
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
Leeds United’s young midfielder, Jack Jenkins, age 22, has concluded his loan spell at Scunthorpe United and returned to his home club. Jenkins, who was loaned to the National League North side in September, played for the Iron until the end of the deal in January. Jenkins’ Impact at Scunthorpe United During his time at
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
3 mins ago
Mark Dodson to Step Down as Scottish Rugby CEO in Summer 2024
Michelle Keegan Opens Up About Fame's Impact on Her Family
3 mins ago
Michelle Keegan Opens Up About Fame's Impact on Her Family
FTSE 100 Recovers Amidst Burberry Slump and Economic Turbulence
55 seconds ago
FTSE 100 Recovers Amidst Burberry Slump and Economic Turbulence
IJM Corporation Bhd Amplifies International Property Portfolio and Logistics Presence
2 mins ago
IJM Corporation Bhd Amplifies International Property Portfolio and Logistics Presence
Man Injured in Aggravated Burglary in Stockton, Suspect Arrested
2 mins ago
Man Injured in Aggravated Burglary in Stockton, Suspect Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
9 seconds
NorthEast United FC Acquires Moroccan U-23 International Hamza Regragui
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
27 seconds
Isaac Seumalo: The Silent Force Behind Pittsburgh Steelers' Offensive Line
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
29 seconds
Irish TV Breaks New Ground with Vegan Cookery Show 'Planda go Plata'
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
38 seconds
Elisavet Spano Announces Pregnancy: A Journey From Egg Freezing to Motherhood
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
41 seconds
Leeds United Midfielder Jack Jenkins Returns Home After Loan Spell at Scunthorpe United
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
52 seconds
Oman Condemns US-UK Military Actions in Yemen and Israeli Offensive in Gaza
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
1 min
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
1 min
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
1 min
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app