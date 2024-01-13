Prince Harry and Prince Joachim: A Tale of Two ‘Spares’

As the world continues to reel under the glare of royal dramas, an interesting correlation has surfaced. Royal commentator Angela Mollard, in a discussion with Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo, has drawn striking parallels between Prince Harry of the British royal family and Prince Joachim of the Danish royal family. It’s a comparison that throws light on the profound challenges faced by these princes, both labeled as ‘the spares’ in their respective royal families, and the consequent impact on their personal lives.

The Parallels of Being ‘The Spare’

Prince Harry, following the publication of his book, ‘Spare’, has been globally recognized as ‘the spare’ to Prince William, the heir to the British throne. His public falling out with his family has been a topic of unceasing attention worldwide. On the other side of the spectrum, Prince Joachim has been silently navigating the waters of familial disputes and controversies over his children’s titles. Unlike Prince Harry, Joachim has yet to pen a book about his experiences.

Decisions That Led to a New Beginning

Another striking similarity between the two princes is their decision to move to the United States. For both, it represented a new beginning, a chance to step out of the shadows of their royal families and to forge their own identities. It’s a decision that has sparked discussions about the pressures faced by those not directly in line for the throne, and the lengths they’ll go to find their place in the world.

Future Relations and Support

Uncertainty looms over how Prince Joachim will support his brother Crown Prince Frederik and Frederik’s wife Mary in the future. The situation bears semblance to the British royal family’s need for support amidst Prince Harry’s departure. As Mollard suggested, there’s significant hurt and distress in both situations, underlining the complexities of royal life.

What emerges from this comparison is an understanding of the intricate dynamics within royal families. It’s not just a tale of two princes, but a narrative of the trials faced by those born into royalty, yet not destined for the throne. The conversation between Mollard and Di Russo has indeed shed light on a less explored aspect of royal life, revealing the shared struggles of Prince Harry and Prince Joachim.