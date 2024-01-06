en English
Arts & Entertainment

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Warned to Move on From Mistakes in Brand Overhaul

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:43 am EST
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the royal couple that has been under the spotlight, have recently received advice from showbiz expert Sabrina Hitchen on their branding strategy. Hitchen expressed concern about the potential negative impact of the couple’s tendency to dwell on past mistakes. She cautioned that the public might not easily forgive their airing of personal grievances and family issues, especially while they live a life of luxury.

Public Image: A Delicate Balance

The couple’s public image, Hitchen argued, is a delicate balance that requires careful management. She emphasized that the Sussexes need to reflect their core values in their actions, criticizing their current approach which appears to lack authenticity. Hitchen pointed out that their public image needs to be about more than just words—it necessitates genuine action.

Counseling a Brand Overhaul

As a part of her advice, Hitchen stressed the importance of a brand overhaul for the couple. She suggested that the Sussexes should focus on the future and build their careers from a new perspective. She acknowledged the normality of making mistakes, but warned against the continual rehashing of former errors. Her comments strongly insinuated that a brand overhaul should involve moving on from past missteps to avoid constant negative perceptions.

The Importance of a Support Network

Alongside her branding advice, Hitchen also highlighted the emotional toll that the situation might have inflicted on the royal couple. She underscored the importance of a trustworthy support network in their lives, indicating that Meghan and Harry need to lean on such a network during this challenging phase.

In summary, Hitchen’s advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is clear: to better manage their public image, they need to move beyond their past mistakes, take genuine action reflecting their core values, and lean on their support network. Failing to do so could lead to a further souring of their public image.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

