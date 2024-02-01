Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Developing Multiple Projects with Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are actively engaged in the development of multiple projects under their production company, Archewell Productions. The royal couple's move into content production is in alignment with their efforts to become financially independent and engage with global audiences on issues they are passionate about.

Archewell Productions Partners with Netflix

Following their decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the British royal family, the couple inked a significant deal with Netflix, valued at approximately $100 million. The agreement aims to create exclusive content that includes documentaries, docu-series, feature films, scripted shows, and children's programming. With the couple's high-profile status and global influence, their upcoming projects are highly anticipated.

Diverse Content under Development

While specific details about the nature or titles of the projects have not been revealed, it is understood that they span diverse formats, including a movie, a scripted series, and several unscripted shows. One of the notable projects includes a prequel to Charles Dickens' Great Expectations with the working title 'Bad Manners'. They have also acquired the film rights to the romantic novel 'Meet Me at the Lake' by Carley Fortune.

Archewell's Mission and Recent Successes

The couple's intention with their production endeavors is to focus on community, humanitarian efforts, mental health, and social issues that resonate with their personal values and experiences. They have already marked several successful releases, including the docu-series 'Harry & Meghan', the 'Live to Lead' interview series, and the documentary 'Heart of Invictus'. However, their firm Archewell Productions has seen some senior staff departures, and their deal with Spotify has been terminated.