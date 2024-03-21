Prince Harry Alleges The Sun Illegally Targeted Meghan, High Court to Decide

Prince Harry's legal confrontation with The Sun takes a dramatic turn as his lawyers assert Meghan Markle was unlawally targeted by the publication, employing a private investigator to delve into her private life. In the second day of a pivotal three-day hearing, the Duke of Sussex's legal team presented allegations that News Group Newspapers (NGN), The Sun's parent company, orchestrated the interception of landline calls and employed investigators to gather private information, actions NGN vehemently denies, setting the stage for a high-profile trial in January 2025.

Unlawful Information Gathering Charges

The legal battle intensifies as Prince Harry's team aims to broaden the scope of allegations against NGN, seeking to include claims of unlawful information gathering dating back to when Harry was nine years old. Despite NGN's barristers arguing against the amendments as "wholly unnecessary", the court was informed of instances where a US private investigator, Danno Hanks, was allegedly commissioned to compile detailed reports on Meghan Markle, including sensitive personal information. These revelations, first brought to light by the BBC in 2021, have sparked significant media and public scrutiny.

Legal and Ethical Implications

As the legal proceedings unfold, questions about journalistic ethics and the boundaries of privacy are brought to the forefront. The allegations suggest a deep-seated culture of impunity within NGN, with high-ranking executives, including media mogul Rupert Murdoch, accused of overseeing and possibly covering up unlawful snooping practices. The court's decision to permit the expansion of Harry's lawsuit to include these allegations indicates a significant moment in the ongoing battle for privacy rights and ethical journalism.

Looking Toward the Trial

With the trial set for January 2025, the legal skirmish between Prince Harry and NGN is poised to reveal more about the practices of British tabloids and their approach to celebrity coverage. As both sides prepare their cases, the outcome of this trial could have far-reaching implications for media law and the protection of personal privacy in the digital age. The anticipation builds as the public and media alike await further developments in this landmark case.