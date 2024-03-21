Prince Harry Accuses Rupert Murdoch's Tabloids of Illegal Surveillance in Court Battle

Prince Harry has taken legal action against Rupert Murdoch's British newspapers, alleging illegal surveillance tactics, including phone hacking and the interception of private messages of the royal family. The lawsuit, which also implicates other public figures, targets the unlawful information-gathering practices by journalists and private investigators employed by News Group Newspapers (NGN), specifically focusing on the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World.

Allegations of Unlawful Surveillance

The legal battle, highlighted by accusations against Murdoch's media empire, includes claims of bugging Prince Harry's landline phones and accessing the late Princess Diana's pager messages. These allegations span from the mid-1990s to 2016, painting a picture of a systematic invasion of privacy. Notably, the lawsuit suggests Murdoch and senior executives were not only aware of these practices but may have also been involved in covering up the evidence. The case aims to amend previous claims by incorporating new allegations, including the targeting of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in 2016.

Legal and Public Backlash

NGN has contested the addition of new allegations to the lawsuit, arguing they were made too late and lack sufficient evidence. However, this has not deterred Prince Harry and his legal team from pushing forward with their claims, seeking justice and accountability. The lawsuit's progress comes after a history of settlements by NGN over similar allegations, with the company having settled more than 1,300 claims related to phone hacking and illegal information gathering. Despite this, NGN denies wrongdoing by Sun staff, framing the lawsuit as an attack on the press.

Implications for Murdoch's Legacy and Press Ethics

This lawsuit not only challenges Rupert Murdoch's legacy but also raises broader questions about press ethics and the protection of privacy. As the case heads to trial, it underscores the ongoing tension between public figures and the media, highlighting the need for a balance between press freedom and individual rights. Prince Harry's efforts to hold the media accountable reflect a larger narrative of seeking transparency and ethical journalism, a battle that continues to unfold in the public eye.