Prince Edward Celebrates 60th Birthday: Picks 'Walking on Sunshine', Awarded Order of Thistle

Prince Edward's 60th birthday brought a blend of personal choice and royal honor as he selected a 'bright and cheerful' song for his local radio station and received Scotland's highest accolade, the Order of the Thistle, from King Charles III. The Duke of Edinburgh's choice of Katrina and the Waves' 1983 hit 'Walking on Sunshine' for Surrey Hills Community Radio's 10th anniversary highlighted his personal taste and connection to the arts, while the prestigious award underscored his contributions to Scottish life and the broader UK community.

Advertisment

A Musical Choice Reflecting Joy and Celebration

Prince Edward's decision to feature Walking on Sunshine on the radio was more than just a personal preference; it was a statement of positivity and a nod to spring's arrival. His inclination towards music that lifts the spirit is reminiscent of his earlier career aspirations in the entertainment industry, where he worked with the Really Useful Theatre Company. This choice not only added a personal touch to his birthday celebrations but also showcased his desire to spread joy in the community.

Scotland's Highest Honor: The Order of Thistle

Advertisment

On this significant milestone, the King's appointment of Prince Edward to the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle not only added a layer of royal distinction to the celebrations but also highlighted the Duke's ongoing commitment to Scotland and its welfare. The honor, representing the pinnacle of recognition in Scotland, was a testament to Edward's contributions and dedication to Scottish life, including his various charitable endeavors and support for local organizations.

Community Engagement and Charitable Works

Prince Edward's birthday celebrations were not just about personal milestones but also reflected his dedication to community service and engagement. His participation in the radio show and discussions about local charities underscored his commitment to supporting community initiatives. Moreover, being awarded the Order of the Thistle by his brother, King Charles III, on such an occasion, emphasized the royal family's recognition of Edward's efforts and achievements in public service and philanthropy.