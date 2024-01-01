en English
Society

Prince Andrew’s Disgrace Shadows Royal Promotion: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Face Snub

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Prince Andrew’s Disgrace Shadows Royal Promotion: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Face Snub

In the heart of the British monarchy, a royal snub is reportedly in the air. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, despite speculations of a potential promotion to working royals, are likely to be overlooked, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. The reason, it seems, is the lingering shadow of their father, Prince Andrew’s disgrace. Amid the ongoing discussions to alleviate the workload from senior royals, the likelihood of Beatrice and Eugenie’s promotion appears slim. An alleged emergency meeting to discuss their potential elevation has only stirred the waters further.

Prince Andrew’s Disgrace Casts a Long Shadow

Prince Andrew’s ongoing legal predicament seems to be a determining factor in the decision. The disgrace associated with the prince is reportedly hindering his daughters’ prospects, despite their potential to contribute. Fitzwilliams emphasizes the significance of Prince Andrew’s situation, indicating that it might have boded differently for the princesses if their father was not embroiled in controversy.

(Read Also: Bill Clinton to be Identified as ‘John Doe 36’ in Epstein Court Documents)

A Potential Surprise Candidate

While the chances of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s promotion seem doubtful, a surprise candidate is being suggested by Fitzwilliams. Lady Louise Windsor, currently focused on her university studies at St Andrews in Scotland, is a potential contender for the role of a working royal. This young royal, once finished with her studies, could well be the surprising choice.

(Read Also: Queen Camilla and Annabel Elliot: A Sibling Bond Beyond Royal Complexities)

The Sussexes and a Potential Bridge Builder

Further into the intricate dynamics of the royal family, Princess Eugenie’s close relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Sussexes, is seen as a potential asset for The Firm. Currently based in California, the Sussexes’ ties with the royal family have been frosty. The possibility of Princess Eugenie aiding in mending these ties has been highlighted, a testament to the complex interplay of relationships within the monarchy.

Society United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

