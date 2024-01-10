en English
Society

Prince Andrew on ‘Low Ebb’, Socially Outcast Following New Epstein Documents

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:50 am EST
Prince Andrew on ‘Low Ebb’, Socially Outcast Following New Epstein Documents

Prince Andrew, once a prominent figure in the British royal family, is now reportedly experiencing a harrowing time, marked by social isolation and personal distress. New documents related to the notorious financier Jeffrey Epstein have surfaced, casting a long, dark shadow over the Duke of York, pushing him further into a ‘low ebb’.

Exclusion from Royal Events

Charlotte Griffiths, the Royal Editor for the Mail on Sunday, recently discussed Andrew’s predicament on GB News. She indicated that the Prince has been effectively barred from engaging in typical royal pastimes, such as countryside shooting events, a favourite amongst the aristocracy. The series of events following the release of the new Epstein documents has left Andrew confined mostly to his room, a stark contrast to the public life he once led.

A Second Blow

The release of a second batch of Epstein-related documents has only compounded the Prince’s woes. The additional evidence has resulted in Andrew being unable to participate in charitable endeavours or fulfil his royal duties, roles that were once integral to his identity. His public image has taken a severe hit, and the prospects of recovery seem increasingly bleak.

Concerns over Prince’s Well-being

With the increasing intensity of these recent developments, concerns from Andrew’s circle of friends have started to surface. They worry about the Prince’s limited social interactions during this challenging period and the potential implications on his mental health. Even his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, has been vocal about her unwavering support for Andrew during this ordeal, despite the controversy that surrounds him.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

