en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Visits Osney Island Amid Rising Flooding Concerns

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Visits Osney Island Amid Rising Flooding Concerns

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Osney Island in an unscheduled trip to address the severe flooding issues that have plagued the residents. The visit, marked by discussions with the locals and an overview of the preventive measures taken by the Environment Agency, came amidst mounting criticisms and calls for more action from the government.

Government’s Record Investment in Flood Defenses

Sunak seized the opportunity to highlight the government’s unprecedented 5.2 billion investment in flood defenses. He underscored the massive deployment of resources, including over 200 pumps and 1,000 Environment Agency personnel, as part of the initiative. According to Sunak, these efforts have resulted in the protection of 49,000 homes from the devastating impact of flooding.

Residents’ Call for More Action

Despite the Prime Minister’s assurance, local residents like Julia Hamer-Hunt of Bridge Street voiced their concerns, urging the government to ramp up its actions. Many echoed Hamer-Hunt’s sentiment, suggesting additional preventive measures such as river dredging and a reevaluation of the Oxford Flood Alleviation Scheme.

Criticism and Flooding Impact on Local Businesses

Layla Moran, the local MP, voiced her disappointment at not being included in Sunak’s visit, emphasizing the plight of local businesses affected by the Botley Road closure. The West Oxford Bowls Club, for instance, has sustained significant flood damage, with repair costs estimated to be up to 20,000. Further, the closure of Abingdon Road due to high water levels has disrupted local traffic and bus services.

Flooding Woes Extend Beyond Oxford

The flooding issues are not confined to Oxford. In Abingdon, the Tesco Extra store had to shut down due to floodwaters, and The Boat House pub in Wallingford closed as the River Thames rose over its steps. These incidents underscore the widespread nature of the problem and the necessity for more comprehensive flood prevention measures.

0
United Kingdom Weather
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
2 mins ago
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
In a significant move set to reshape primary healthcare delivery in Carlisle, SSP Health Ltd, the largest NHS GP Group in the Northwest, has announced plans to merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice. The new entity, to be named Central Carlisle Practice, will commence operations in April 2024. The merger will integrate the
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
Cornwall's Oldest Signal Boxes to be Decommissioned in Digital Upgrade
3 mins ago
Cornwall's Oldest Signal Boxes to be Decommissioned in Digital Upgrade
Late-Night Cafe to Open in Peterborough's Westgate House
4 mins ago
Late-Night Cafe to Open in Peterborough's Westgate House
Cumbrian Duo Climbs 'Fells for Our Fathers' in Hopeful Tribute
2 mins ago
Cumbrian Duo Climbs 'Fells for Our Fathers' in Hopeful Tribute
Quidco: Shopping Platform Offers Financial Respite Amid Cost of Living Crisis
2 mins ago
Quidco: Shopping Platform Offers Financial Respite Amid Cost of Living Crisis
Carlisle United Gears Up for Survival in League One: Manager Paul Simpson Leads Recruitment Drive
2 mins ago
Carlisle United Gears Up for Survival in League One: Manager Paul Simpson Leads Recruitment Drive
Latest Headlines
World News
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters NFL Records in Victory over 49ers
55 seconds
Los Angeles Rams' Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters NFL Records in Victory over 49ers
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
2 mins
SSP Health Ltd to Merge Warwick Road Surgery and Fusehill Medical Practice: A New Era in Carlisle's Primary Healthcare
Cumbrian Duo Climbs 'Fells for Our Fathers' in Hopeful Tribute
2 mins
Cumbrian Duo Climbs 'Fells for Our Fathers' in Hopeful Tribute
Indonesian Presidential Candidate Baswedan Cites Opposition for Unfulfilled Divestment Promise
2 mins
Indonesian Presidential Candidate Baswedan Cites Opposition for Unfulfilled Divestment Promise
Ghana Government Cancels Significant Political Event, Sparks Criticism
2 mins
Ghana Government Cancels Significant Political Event, Sparks Criticism
Carlisle United Gears Up for Survival in League One: Manager Paul Simpson Leads Recruitment Drive
2 mins
Carlisle United Gears Up for Survival in League One: Manager Paul Simpson Leads Recruitment Drive
Kwabena Agyei Agyepong: A Call for Hard Work Over Slogans in Ghana's Political Landscape
3 mins
Kwabena Agyei Agyepong: A Call for Hard Work Over Slogans in Ghana's Political Landscape
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
3 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Poonai Pharmacy Secures Spot in Under-11 Cricket Tournament Finals after Exciting Semi-final Clash
4 mins
Poonai Pharmacy Secures Spot in Under-11 Cricket Tournament Finals after Exciting Semi-final Clash
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
3 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app