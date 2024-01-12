en English
Transportation

Preston’s Old Tram Bridge: From Closure to New Design Considerations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
A symbol of connectivity, the Old Tram Bridge in Preston, has been at the center of public attention since its closure in 2019. Acting as a pedestrian link between Avenham Park and Penwortham, the bridge’s potential collapse raised safety concerns leading to its temporary shutdown. However, the bridge’s story took a turn when community efforts, amplified by public outcry and petitions, led to the securing of funding for a new bridge through the government’s Levelling Up Fund. The catch? The project’s completion deadline is March 2025.

Designs Circulating the Internet: Early Concepts, Not Final

The bridge’s future became a hot topic of discussion among members of a Facebook group, when designs of the potential replacement bridge appeared online. These designs, featured on Studio John Bridge’s website, brought a glimmer of hope for those longing for the bridge’s return. However, architect John Bridge was quick to clarify that these designs were early concepts from 2019, used for preliminary talks with Preston Council. He emphasized that the circulated renderings are not the final designs.

Four New Options Under Consideration

John Bridge indicated that the bridge’s future has not been etched in stone. He revealed that four new options for the bridge’s design are now under consideration. These proposed designs will be presented for public consultation, allowing the community to have a say in shaping the bridge’s future.

A Functional, Unsophisticated Replacement Likely

Despite the excitement surrounding the initial wavy, plant-lined designs, Councillor David Borrow dampened expectations, pointing out that due to time and budget limits, the new bridge will likely be a basic structure. The Councillor went on to add that the bridge’s design would not be put up for competition, reinforcing the likelihood of a functional but unsophisticated replacement. Regardless of the design, the new bridge’s arrival is eagerly awaited, as it promises to restore an essential pedestrian link severed since 2019.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

