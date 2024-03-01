Preston Pedals Empowers Refugees with Bikes and Skills, Fostering Community and Independence

Founded in 2022, Preston Pedals has quickly become a cornerstone of the community, now boasting over 600 members and offering a unique blend of support for everyday cycling. This includes free fix and practical sessions, social rides, and engaging community participation. Their latest initiative, in collaboration with Talk English Fulwood, targets refugees, asylum seekers, and migrants, providing them with not only a mode of transportation but also a way to gain valuable life skills.

Empowering Through Cycling

Julie Ridley, coordinator of Preston Pedals, highlights the life-changing potential of the program. Participants are matched with bicycles that suit their height and preferences, including the choice between male and female frames. Over a three-week period, they learn how to repair and maintain their bikes under the guidance of skilled engineers. At the program's conclusion, the bike becomes theirs to keep, symbolizing not just a mode of transportation, but independence and empowerment.

Building Skills and Breaking Barriers

Franc Ashcroft, one of the engineers leading the repair workshop, emphasizes the program's role in breaking down barriers. By teaching bike repair and maintenance, the initiative not only equips participants with practical skills but also fosters a sense of achievement and belonging. Ashcroft notes the significance of such programs in welcoming individuals from diverse backgrounds into the community, illustrating the universal language of skill-sharing and personal growth.

A Community on the Move

In just over a year, Preston Pedals has significantly impacted the local community, encouraging more individuals to embrace cycling not just as a leisure activity but as a sustainable mode of transport and a means of social inclusion. The program receives bikes from private donations and organizations like Active Lancashire, further solidifying its role in promoting healthy lifestyles and environmental consciousness. With the continued support of the community and dedicated volunteers, Preston Pedals looks forward to getting more people on bikes and fostering a more inclusive, empowered community.

As Preston Pedals continues to grow and expand its reach, the initiative serves as a poignant reminder of the power of community-based programs in making a tangible difference in people's lives. By combining the practicality of cycling with the empowerment of skill development, Preston Pedals not only aids in transportation but also in building a supportive, inclusive community.