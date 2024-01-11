en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Presteigne and Norton Shine as Wales’ First Dark Sky Community

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:28 pm EST
Presteigne and Norton Shine as Wales’ First Dark Sky Community

The communities of Presteigne and Norton, nestled in the heartland of Powys, Wales, have earned the distinguished recognition of being Wales’ first dark sky community. The honor has been conferred by the prestigious international organization, DarkSky International. This recognition is an outcome of the unwavering six-year-long effort by the local residents to curb light pollution. The primary objective of the initiative was to offer an unparalleled view of the night sky, enabling residents to gaze at stars and other celestial bodies with unmatched clarity.

Paving the Way Towards a Dark Sky

Approximately half of the street lights in the area have been programmed to switch off post-midnight, and the remaining are calibrated to operate at half intensity. The community’s collective effort to reduce light pollution spans an impressive area of 40 square kilometers and is home to around 2,700 people. The residents and businesses played their part by turning off lights in their homes and establishments, thus contributing to the common cause.

Boosting Astronomical Observations

The local Spaceguard Centre observatory, located in close proximity, has reaped the benefits of the initiative. The director of the observatory has noted significant improvements in the ability to scan the night sky for asteroids and comets. This reduction in light pollution has facilitated better space observations, enriching the field of astronomical research.

Addressing Safety Concerns and Wildlife Return

Local authorities have responded to potential safety concerns by implementing intelligent use of street lighting rather than eliminating it entirely. The mayor of Presteigne and Norton expressed immense pride in this accomplishment and highlighted additional benefits. The initiative has also led to the return of wildlife such as birds, bats, and insects during the night, enhancing the local ecosystem.

The success of this initiative might serve as an inspiration for similar schemes across Powys, with aspirations for Wales to become the world’s first dark skies nation. The unique approach of retrofitting lighting with adaptive technology might set a precedent for future dark sky-friendly efforts, contributing to global efforts in reducing light pollution.

0
United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
10 seconds ago
Northern Premier League West: Witton Albion's Winning Streak Halted, 1874 Northwich Continues to Struggle
In a riveting match at the U Lock It Stadium, Witton Albion’s winning streak was stymied by Bootle in a 2-2 draw. The game witnessed an early penalty goal by Connor Hughes from Witton Albion, however, defensive lapses paved the way for Bootle’s Ben Hodkinson to score a brace, once before the half-time whistle and
Northern Premier League West: Witton Albion's Winning Streak Halted, 1874 Northwich Continues to Struggle
The Lipa Siblings: Carving Distinct Paths in Entertainment
8 mins ago
The Lipa Siblings: Carving Distinct Paths in Entertainment
Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages
10 mins ago
Dry January and the Rise of Adaptogenic Beverages
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
3 mins ago
Keir Starmer Backs Red Sea Military Actions, Calls for Government Transparency
Wrexham AFC Triumph Against AFC Wimbledon: A Match of Strategy and Ambition
3 mins ago
Wrexham AFC Triumph Against AFC Wimbledon: A Match of Strategy and Ambition
Liverpool Sisters Convicted for Assaulting Elderly Couple Over Wedding Dress Dispute
7 mins ago
Liverpool Sisters Convicted for Assaulting Elderly Couple Over Wedding Dress Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
MSNBC's Sanders-Townsend Critiques Biden's 2024 Campaign Strategy
8 seconds
MSNBC's Sanders-Townsend Critiques Biden's 2024 Campaign Strategy
Northern Premier League West: Witton Albion's Winning Streak Halted, 1874 Northwich Continues to Struggle
11 seconds
Northern Premier League West: Witton Albion's Winning Streak Halted, 1874 Northwich Continues to Struggle
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
48 seconds
South Africa Accuses Israel of Failing to Refute Genocide Convention Breach Claims in Court
Zanu PF Unfazed by US Pause in Debt Clearance Program Amidst Multiple Challenges
54 seconds
Zanu PF Unfazed by US Pause in Debt Clearance Program Amidst Multiple Challenges
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
1 min
Utica Proctor Continues Win Streak; Colgate's Hockey Team Suffers Overtime Defeat
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
1 min
Barbados Health Authorities Confirm Single Case of Leprosy; No Cause for Alarm
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
2 mins
Sporting News Experts' Take on NFL Playoffs Prop Bet Predictions
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
2 mins
Cuba Demands Closure of Guantanamo Naval Base and Return of Territory
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
2 mins
Budget 2024 in Nigeria: A Boon for Women and Economy
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
2 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
2 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
3 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
4 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
4 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
7 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app