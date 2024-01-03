Prescient Data Centres Unveils New Website, Enhancing Service Offerings

In a world where data is the new oil, Prescient Data Centres, Northern Ireland’s premier commercial carrier-neutral data centre, has taken a significant step to enhance its service offerings. The company has launched a new website designed to provide comprehensive information about its state-of-the-art data centre and the suite of services it provides. This move marks a new chapter in Prescient’s commitment to being the region’s leading provider of colocation, connectivity, and support services.

Unveiling a New Digital Platform

The new website is more than just a digital makeover—it’s a comprehensive platform providing insights into the data centre’s robust security measures, safety protocols, building management, and cooling and power solutions. Furthermore, it provides a detailed overview of the company’s services, solutions, and the leadership team steering the organization into the future. The website’s launch underscores Prescient Data Centre’s commitment to transparency and customer service, offering visitors a glimpse into the workings of Northern Ireland’s first commercial carrier-neutral data centre.

Defining Excellence in Data Storage

Prescient Data Centre is not just a pioneer; it’s a benchmark of excellence in the region’s digital infrastructure scenario. The data centre, located within the Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus, is renowned for its super-efficient, high-security data storage, built to meet Tier III concurrently maintainable standards. Its proximity to the GTT and Aqua Comms transatlantic cable landing stations ensures low latency connections to North America and easy access to the UK and EU. It’s not just a data centre—it’s a critical hub for cloud services in the region.

Commitment to Exceptional Customer Experience

The launch of the new website is part of a broader strategy to deliver an unmatched customer experience. Prescient’s CEO, Doug Friend, expressed his commitment to delivering the best possible experience to customers. By offering a comprehensive online platform detailing the company’s services and solutions, Prescient is ensuring that customers are well-informed and confident in their decision to partner with them.

Whether you’re a local, national, or international customer, Prescient Data Centres is ready to provide you with top-notch digital infrastructure services. Visit their new website at prescientdc.com and discover how they’re shaping the future of data storage and management in Northern Ireland and beyond.