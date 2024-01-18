en English
Premium Bonds Winner Struggles to Collect Prize; NS&I Assures Resolution

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:53 am EST
Premium Bonds Winner Struggles to Collect Prize; NS&I Assures Resolution

A Premium Bonds customer, after winning a handsome prize in the December draw, is now facing hurdles in collecting their winnings. The glitch came to the fore when the prize money did not land in the winner’s bank account as expected.

Worries Over Form Completion

On January 17, the customer reached out to the bond provider, NS&I, expressing concern over the completion of the cheque replacement form. The form, surprisingly, did not ask for details about the specific bond. This left the customer in a bind, worrying they might have filled it out incorrectly and their prize money could be at risk.

NS&I’s Response and Assurance

NS&I responded by inquiring about the date of the form’s completion. The customer confirmed that they had filled the form on the same day, around 1:30 pm. NS&I provided assurance stating that it would take two working days for the form to be processed once received.

Other Updates and Offers

In other related news, a Premium Bonds customer inquired about changing bond numbers to potentially increase their chances of winning. NS&I clarified that changing numbers would not affect the odds. Additionally, the prize fund rate is expected to drop from 4.65 percent to 4.4 percent starting from the March draw. This change would also lead to a reduction in the number of prizes in each draw. Despite the reduction, the March draw is expected to offer over 5.7 million tax-free prizes totaling more than £444 million.

In the banking sector, The Co-operative Bank and TSB have launched enticing welcome offers. TSB is offering individuals £125 for a full switch to its Spend & Save current account via the Current Account Switch Service (CASS), with a further £10 monthly cashback for the first six months. Co-operative Bank’s switch incentive offers a £100 welcome bonus for a full switch to one of its current accounts using CASS, with an additional £50 if a new savings account is also opened with the provider.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

