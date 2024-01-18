Premium Bonds Winner Struggles to Collect Prize; NS&I Assures Resolution

A Premium Bonds customer, after winning a handsome prize in the December draw, is now facing hurdles in collecting their winnings. The glitch came to the fore when the prize money did not land in the winner’s bank account as expected.

Worries Over Form Completion

On January 17, the customer reached out to the bond provider, NS&I, expressing concern over the completion of the cheque replacement form. The form, surprisingly, did not ask for details about the specific bond. This left the customer in a bind, worrying they might have filled it out incorrectly and their prize money could be at risk.

NS&I’s Response and Assurance

NS&I responded by inquiring about the date of the form’s completion. The customer confirmed that they had filled the form on the same day, around 1:30 pm. NS&I provided assurance stating that it would take two working days for the form to be processed once received.

Other Updates and Offers

In other related news, a Premium Bonds customer inquired about changing bond numbers to potentially increase their chances of winning. NS&I clarified that changing numbers would not affect the odds. Additionally, the prize fund rate is expected to drop from 4.65 percent to 4.4 percent starting from the March draw. This change would also lead to a reduction in the number of prizes in each draw. Despite the reduction, the March draw is expected to offer over 5.7 million tax-free prizes totaling more than £444 million.

