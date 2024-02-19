Premier Inn Expands Manchester Footprint with New Northern Quarter Hotel

Whitbread PLC, the powerhouse behind Premier Inn, has unveiled plans to further cement its footprint in Manchester with a cutting-edge, 229-bedroom hotel. Slated for the bustling edge of the Northern Quarter on Rochdale Road, this project marks a significant step in Whitbread's ambitious strategy to redefine city center accommodations. With construction poised to begin in the summer of 2024, this development not only underscores Whitbread's commitment to Manchester but also signals a new chapter in the city's hospitality and architectural landscape.
Revolutionizing City Center Stays
Envisioned as a beacon of modernity, the new Premier Inn hotel is set to rise across 10 stories, showcasing an array of standard and Premier Plus rooms. Beyond merely offering a place to sleep, the ground floor promises to be a vibrant hub of activity, featuring a restaurant, bar, and an innovative check-in area designed to streamline guest experiences. This initiative reflects a broader trend of reimagining hotel spaces to meet the evolving demands of today's travelers, who seek convenience, comfort, and connectivity, all wrapped in a package of sustainable and thoughtful design.
A Strategic Expansion in Manchester's Heart
This new outpost on Rochdale Road represents the seventh Premier Inn establishment in Manchester's city center, a testament to Whitbread's deepening investment in the area. The choice of location, nestled on the cusp of the Northern Quarter, is no coincidence. Famed for its vibrant arts scene, indie shops, and eclectic dining options, the Northern Quarter stands as the cultural heartbeat of Manchester. Whitbread's move to plant another flag here not only aligns with its growth strategy but also with the desire to enhance the city's accommodation offerings, contributing to the ongoing regeneration and economic vitality of Manchester.
Supporting Manchester's Urban Renaissance
The announcement of the new Premier Inn hotel arrives on the back of Whitbread's recent ventures in Manchester, including the opening of a 157-bedroom hotel on Princess Street and a collaborative effort to reimagine the Premier Inn at Deansgate Locks. These developments, coupled with the latest project on Rochdale Road, illustrate a concerted effort to bolster Manchester's appeal as a premier destination for business and leisure travelers alike. By expanding its presence in key parts of the city center, Whitbread is not just investing in bricks and mortar; it's investing in Manchester's future, supporting its growth as a dynamic, cosmopolitan hub that attracts visitors from across the globe.