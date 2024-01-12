en English
Business

Pragmatic Semiconductor: Pioneering Change in the Global Semiconductor Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:56 pm EST
In the heart of the ancient city of Durham, UK, a former ceramic pipe factory has sprung back to life, this time as a hub of cutting-edge technology. The purveyor of this technological renaissance is Pragmatic Semiconductor, the UK’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, which has embarked on a mission to transform the global semiconductor landscape.

Pragmatic’s Ambitious Undertaking

Pragmatic has already built one production line in the repurposed factory and has secured funding for two more. The company’s ambitious plan is to establish a total of eight production lines. What sets Pragmatic apart is not just its ambition, but its innovative approach to semiconductor production. The company specialises in the production of flexible chips, which are cheaper and faster to manufacture than traditional silicon-based chips. These flexible chips have a diverse range of applications, from wearable technology to parcel tracking.

Global Semiconductor Industry: A Race for Independence

The semiconductor industry has traditionally leaned heavily on key suppliers, particularly from Asia. However, the chip shortage of 2021 laid bare the vulnerability of this approach. In response, countries and private companies alike are racing to boost domestic production capacities. The US Chips Act has earmarked $52 billion for this purpose, while the European Union has outlined a €43 billion project. Back in the UK, the government has pledged £1 billion to bolster the domestic industry.

Challenges and Future Perspectives

Despite these investments, challenges remain. Shortages of skilled workers and concerns over potential industry duplication are among the key issues to address. But as the number of connected devices globally continues to rise, the need for alternative, high-volume, cost-effective chip supplies becomes ever more pressing. Analysts predict a diversification in both the manufacturing and application of semiconductors. As such, Pragmatic’s pioneering work in flexible chip technology could well become a significant player in this unfolding narrative.

Business United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

