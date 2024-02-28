Powering Through: Martin Shirley Retires After 50 Years in Electricity Industry

Martin Shirley, a dedicated power worker from Kings Lynn, celebrated his retirement on his 75th birthday, marking over five decades of service in the electricity industry. Starting his career at the former Eastern Electricity in June 1972, Shirley has played various vital roles, from a laborer to an expert in managing underground and overhead cable jointing, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to his work and waking up at 5am daily without the need for a watch since leaving school at 15. On his last day, colleagues honored him with a presentation and buffet, acknowledging his service, mentorship, and the joyful anecdotes he shared.

From Royal Encounters to Team Leadership

Martin's career not only allowed him to engage with royalty, such as speaking with Prince Philip and being greeted by the Queen Mother at the Sandringham estate but also took him to some of the UK's prestigious locations like Holkham Hall and Houghton Hall. Known for his camaraderie and as an ambassador for the company, Martin's work ethic and stories of resilience, like during the 1978 Kings Lynn flood, have left a lasting impression on his colleagues and the community.

Life After Retirement

Retirement for Martin means focusing on renovating his bungalow with his wife, Amanda, and their pets, although he will miss the daily variety and teamwork at Kings Lynn depot. His advice to the youth is a testament to the rewarding career one can have in the electricity industry with hard work and training. Martin also shared his plans to continue indulging in his passion for ballroom dancing, a hobby where he once excelled as a professional dancer and instructor.

Legacy and Advice for the Future

Martin's message to young people looking for a career in the electricity industry is clear: "If you work hard and do the training, you have a job for life anywhere in the world as a linesperson or jointer. I've had a lovely time." This advice underlines the importance of dedication and skill development in securing a long and fulfilling career. Martin's retirement marks the end of an era at the Kings Lynn depot, but his legacy of hard work, mentorship, and joy in one's profession will undoubtedly inspire future generations.