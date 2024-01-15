en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Potential Transfer of Reidvale Housing Association Amid Financial Uncertainties

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Potential Transfer of Reidvale Housing Association Amid Financial Uncertainties

Reidvale Housing Association, a Glasgow-based organization known for its commitment to preserving local homes from demolition since 1975, is on the brink of a significant shift. The association is expected to transfer its portfolio to Places for People Scotland, a registered Scottish landlord and charity. This move comes in response to financial uncertainties that have plagued the association and raised questions about its long-term sustainability.

Details of the Proposed Transfer

The association, which owns nearly 900 homes rented at rates significantly below the Scottish average, has been a beacon of community stewardship for almost 50 years. Despite its roots in community activism and its continuing commitment to affordable housing, governance issues and financial difficulties have necessitated a strategic shift.

With a 61.8% approval in a recent tenants’ vote, Places for People Scotland has emerged as the potential new owner. The organization has pledged a significant investment in the neighborhood, with a £13.7 million commitment over the next five years to upgrade homes, including renovations of kitchens, bathrooms, windows, and doors, and the provision of WiFi access by 2029. Further sweetening the deal, a five-year rent freeze from 2024/25 to 2028/29 has been promised, potentially saving tenants an average of £1,355 annually.

Opposition to the Transfer

Despite the apparent benefits, the proposed transfer is not without controversy. Opposition has arisen from both local politicians and community activists. Labour MSP Paul Sweeney, SNP’s Ivan McKee, and Conservative Annie Wells have voiced concerns about local accountability and the prospect of community assets being controlled from outside the community.

Reidvale Against PfP campaigners have argued that the community, which owns valuable housing stock in a prime location, should not relinquish its assets to an English organization without fair compensation. They suggest that if the current Management Committee is unwilling to uphold Reidvale’s principles of community ownership, then passionate community members should step into leadership roles.

As the shareholder members cast their votes to approve the ballot result, the future of Reidvale Housing Association hangs in the balance. The potential benefits of the transfer are pitted against the core principles of local control and accountability that have long defined the association.

0
United Kingdom
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United Kingdom

See more
25 seconds ago
Grimsby Robber and Assaulter, Ashley Bracey, Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison
In a string of criminal activities that has sent shockwaves through Grimsby, Ashley Bracey, a 36-year-old man of no fixed address, has been implicated in a series of violent robberies and assaults. The incidents, occurring on separate occasions in September, have left their victims in a state of terror and exacerbated the uneasy atmosphere in
Grimsby Robber and Assaulter, Ashley Bracey, Sentenced to Over Nine Years in Prison
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
5 mins ago
Arsenal's Players in Dubai for Training as Loaned Players Perform Over Weekend
Stan Mobile App: A New Frontier in Road Safety and Pothole Reporting
5 mins ago
Stan Mobile App: A New Frontier in Road Safety and Pothole Reporting
B&M Set to Open New Stores in Thamesmead and New Cross Amid Ambitious Expansion Plan
36 seconds ago
B&M Set to Open New Stores in Thamesmead and New Cross Amid Ambitious Expansion Plan
Nick Ede: From London's Hustle to Rye's Tranquility
1 min ago
Nick Ede: From London's Hustle to Rye's Tranquility
Man Fined for Assaulting Police Officer in Glasgow
1 min ago
Man Fined for Assaulting Police Officer in Glasgow
Latest Headlines
World News
UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace
6 seconds
UAH Chargers Off the Court: Making a Difference with Sleep in Heavenly Peace
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
13 seconds
FC Bayern Munich Seals Partnership with Crypto Trading Platform Bitpanda
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
16 seconds
Guyana Defence Force Women's Football Team Reigns Supreme in 1st Division League
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
26 seconds
Opposition Leader Norton Reshuffles Shadow Cabinet Ahead of 2024 National Budget Reading
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
30 seconds
Graham Richardson Defends PM Albanese's Overseas Trips Amidst Criticism
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
36 seconds
Thrilling Victories in RDC Republic Football Cup: A Weekend of Intense Soccer
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
1 min
Iowa Brown and Black Forum Cancelled for Lack of Republican Participation
Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy
4 mins
Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
4 mins
Rise of Chiropractic Care in Illinois: A Journey Towards Optimal Wellness
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
38 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app