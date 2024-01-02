Potential Permanent Closure for Wetherby Road School’s Sixth Form

A proposal for the permanent closure of the sixth form at a Wetherby Road school has been put forward, following its suspension in September 2022. This recommendation is currently under consideration by the council’s executive members for education and could potentially see the end of the provision from August 2024.

Dwindling Enrollments

Over the past decade, the sixth form has witnessed a drastic drop in student numbers. In the 2013/14 academic year, a total of 131 A-level students were enrolled, a number that has plummeted to just 12 students in 2021/22. The council has attributed this decline to a decreasing number of local children in the area.

Potential Impact of Housing Development

While housing development in the area is expected to potentially increase local student numbers, the impact is predicted to be gradual and insufficient to sustain the sixth form. This projection is based on the current rate of growth and demographic trends.

Collaboration for Post-16 Education

In response to an Ofsted rating that called for improvement, the school has been actively collaborating with others in North Yorkshire since 2016. This collaboration ensures students can pursue post-16 education, despite the challenges faced by the sixth form. Measures taken include a federation with King James’s School and a free minibus service for students from Boroughbridge.

No Anticipated Job Losses

The proposed closure of the sixth form is not expected to result in job losses. If this proposal is approved, a public consultation will commence later in the month and last for six weeks. The report also highlighted that similar challenges have been faced by other school sixth forms in North Yorkshire, such as Wensleydale School in Leyburn, which suspended post-16 provision from September 2023 for up to two years.