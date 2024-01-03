en English
Post-Storm Henk: Essex on High Alert with Continued Flood Warnings

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
In the aftermath of Storm Henk, Essex remains vigilant with a string of flood alerts still in place. The storm, which brought high winds exceeding 50mph and torrential rainfall, has left the region braced for continued water-related threats. Despite the easing of extreme weather conditions, the government has extended flood warnings for specific areas along the River Chelmer, from Great Dunmow to Chelmsford, and the Cripsey Brook near Chipping Ongar and Moreton.

Risks Highlighted

These warnings underscore the risks to low-lying roads and riverside locations, with authorities advising vigilance, especially near riverside footpaths. The River Chelmer between Thaxted and Chelmsford, including Great Dunmow, is particularly at risk. A government spokesperson noted that while river levels are rising due to the recent downpour on already saturated ground, they are expected to stabilize soon. No further warnings are anticipated presently, but unsettled weather with additional rain showers is forecasted throughout the week.

Residents Cautioned

Residents are encouraged to sidestep low-lying paths and bridges near watercourses and to abstain from walking or driving through floodwater. The situation mirrors that in areas along the Upper River Roding and from the Mardyke to the River Thames at Purfleet, where low-lying regions are most susceptible.

Monitoring and Preparedness

The government is actively tracking rainfall, river levels, and possible blockages while accentuating public safety and preparedness during this period of continued flood risk. The Essex region, still grappling with the after-effects of Storm Henk, remains on high alert. With persistent flood warnings and fluctuating weather forecasts, the government’s emphasis on caution and preparedness is both timely and necessary.

United Kingdom Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

