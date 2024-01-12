Post Office’s Compensation Scheme for Falsely Accused Postmasters: A Closer Look

Renowned tax expert, Dan Neidle, has voiced significant apprehensions about the Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS), a platform conceived to recompense Post Office branch managers who were baselessly indicted for theft due to system glitches. Neidle, the founder of Tax Policy Associates, expressed his criticisms after being apprised of 80-year-old Francis Duff’s plight. A former postmaster, Duff was pressed into relinquishing most of his compensation, amounting to 330,000 GBP.

Deciphering the Complexities of the HSS

Neidle has meticulously dissected the scheme, presenting a list of nine methodologies through which the HSS is allegedly tailored to curtail the recompense postmasters can demand. The principal challenge is a convoluted, 14-page claim form that numerous elderly postmasters have to complete sans legal aid. The complexity of the form is such that even Neidle, who has weathered many legal storms, would hesitate to tackle it without professional assistance.

Downplaying Non-Financial Losses

According to Neidle, the form confines claims to financial losses only, thereby disregarding damages incurred due to stress, damage to reputation, or punitive damages. He also alleges that the Post Office has been employing scare tactics to silence postmasters, obstructing them from discussing their compensation terms with others. Such discussions could lead to more informed decisions and potential legal action.

Post Office’s Rebuttal

The Post Office maintains its stance that postmasters can report any types of loss they have endured, and exemplary damages are evaluated on an individual basis. Despite this, the intricacies and alleged intimidations within the HSS continue to raise concerns, triggering a demand for a more transparent and simplified compensation process.