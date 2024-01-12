en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Post Office’s Compensation Scheme for Falsely Accused Postmasters: A Closer Look

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:50 pm EST
Post Office’s Compensation Scheme for Falsely Accused Postmasters: A Closer Look

Renowned tax expert, Dan Neidle, has voiced significant apprehensions about the Horizon Shortfall Scheme (HSS), a platform conceived to recompense Post Office branch managers who were baselessly indicted for theft due to system glitches. Neidle, the founder of Tax Policy Associates, expressed his criticisms after being apprised of 80-year-old Francis Duff’s plight. A former postmaster, Duff was pressed into relinquishing most of his compensation, amounting to 330,000 GBP.

Deciphering the Complexities of the HSS

Neidle has meticulously dissected the scheme, presenting a list of nine methodologies through which the HSS is allegedly tailored to curtail the recompense postmasters can demand. The principal challenge is a convoluted, 14-page claim form that numerous elderly postmasters have to complete sans legal aid. The complexity of the form is such that even Neidle, who has weathered many legal storms, would hesitate to tackle it without professional assistance.

Downplaying Non-Financial Losses

According to Neidle, the form confines claims to financial losses only, thereby disregarding damages incurred due to stress, damage to reputation, or punitive damages. He also alleges that the Post Office has been employing scare tactics to silence postmasters, obstructing them from discussing their compensation terms with others. Such discussions could lead to more informed decisions and potential legal action.

Post Office’s Rebuttal

The Post Office maintains its stance that postmasters can report any types of loss they have endured, and exemplary damages are evaluated on an individual basis. Despite this, the intricacies and alleged intimidations within the HSS continue to raise concerns, triggering a demand for a more transparent and simplified compensation process.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Universal Music Group Prepares for Significant Layoffs Amid Changing Industry Dynamics
Universal Music Group NV, the world’s leading record company, is gearing up to execute a significant reduction in its workforce. The job cuts are expected to occur in the first quarter of 2024, predominantly affecting the recorded music division, the largest sector of the company. This information comes from internal sources who, while familiar with
Universal Music Group Prepares for Significant Layoffs Amid Changing Industry Dynamics
Costco's Grand Opening in Shenzhen: A High-Quality Problem
7 mins ago
Costco's Grand Opening in Shenzhen: A High-Quality Problem
Navigating the Volatility: Oil Trading in a Fluctuating Market
7 mins ago
Navigating the Volatility: Oil Trading in a Fluctuating Market
Major Banks' Net Interest Income Faces Headwinds in 2024
6 mins ago
Major Banks' Net Interest Income Faces Headwinds in 2024
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
6 mins ago
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
LIC Grapples with Multiple Tax Demand Notices
6 mins ago
LIC Grapples with Multiple Tax Demand Notices
Latest Headlines
World News
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
3 mins
Mark Andrews' Potential Comeback: A Boost for the Ravens' Playoff Journey
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
5 mins
Former England Manager Sven-Goran Eriksson Opens Up on Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
6 mins
Speaker Mike Johnson Upholds Bipartisan Deal, Defying Party's Right Flank
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
6 mins
Telangana Government Invites Applications for TSPSC, Chief Minister Engages with Industry Leaders
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
7 mins
Vinicio Riva, Man Embraced by Pope Francis, Dies at 58
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
8 mins
Anjali Chhabria Advocates for Professional Mental Health Support
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
8 mins
Climate Defiance Targets Senator Manchin in New Hampshire Protest
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
9 mins
Milos Raonic Exudes Confidence Ahead of Australian Open Clash with Alex De Minaur
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
10 mins
Ukraine and UK Forge Historic Security Pact Amidst Regional Tensions
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
26 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app