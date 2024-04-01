Post Office Spends £100M on False Defence Against Sub-Postmasters, Secret Papers Reveal

In a shocking revelation, secret documents uncovered by the BBC indicate the Post Office was aware its legal defence against hundreds of sub-postmasters was baseless, yet proceeded to engage in a costly court battle. The draft report, known as Bramble and commissioned by the Post Office itself, exposed that by 2017 evidence had already surfaced pointing to the Horizon IT system's errors or possible remote tampering as the cause of financial discrepancies, contradicting the Post Office's persistent claims of sub-postmaster theft or error.

Background of the Legal Battle

The Horizon IT system, developed by Fujitsu, became the center of a legal storm as more than 900 sub-postmasters were wrongfully accused of theft and fraud between 1999 and 2015 due to system faults. This led to the landmark Bates v Post Office Ltd High Court case, initiated by 555 sub-postmasters in 2018, challenging the Post Office's narrative and pointing to Horizon's flaws as the root cause of their predicaments. Despite mounting evidence, the Post Office continued to deny any system issues, culminating in legal expenses totaling £100m of public funds.

Revelations from the Bramble Report

The draft Bramble report, undertaken by Deloitte, revealed that Post Office management was informed of Horizon's potential fallibilities and the possibility of remote alterations to transaction records by Fujitsu staff, without sub-postmasters' knowledge. Furthermore, the existence of a 'malicious actor' at Fujitsu capable of manipulating transaction data without leaving a trace was explicitly mentioned. This critical information, however, was conspicuously absent from the defence documents filed by the Post Office in the Bates case, raising serious ethical and legal questions about the conduct of the Post Office and its legal team.

The Aftermath and Public Reaction

The revelation of Bramble's existence and contents has sparked outrage among the affected sub-postmasters and the public. Victims like Joan Bailey, who endured financial and emotional turmoil due to Horizon-induced discrepancies, expressed anger and disappointment at the withheld evidence that could have spared countless individuals from unjust prosecutions. The legal fraternity, too, criticized the Post Office's handling of the case, with lead barrister for the sub-postmasters, Patrick Green KC, condemning the aggressive litigation stance taken on false premises. The Bramble report is now publicly accessible, prompting further scrutiny into the Post Office's conduct during the legal ordeal.

The uncovering of the Bramble report not only casts a shadow over the Post Office's ethical compass but also raises broader questions about corporate governance and accountability. As the dust settles, the affected sub-postmasters seek justice and reparations, while society reflects on the implications of such systemic failures. The Post Office's story serves as a cautionary tale about the dire consequences of neglecting truth and transparency in the pursuit of legal victories.