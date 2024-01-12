Post Office Scandal: Stephen Bradshaw Under Fire at Horizon Inquiry

Former Post Office security manager, Stephen Bradshaw, found himself in the hot seat at the ongoing Post Office-Horizon inquiry, facing rigorous scrutiny for his role in the scandal that erroneously implicated hundreds of sub-postmasters in theft and fraud. Bradshaw, a veteran of the Post Office with over four decades of experience, admitted to signing a false witness statement, prepared by a press-relations individual and Post Office solicitors, and conceded to not disclosing doubts about the Horizon system – a breach of his legal duties.

Bradshaw’s Involvement and Admissions

Bradshaw’s actions, as elucidated during the inquiry, contributed significantly to the wrongful prosecution of numerous sub-postmasters. He denied allegations of behaving like a bully or liar, asserting that his investigations were conducted professionally. However, the inquiry heard contrasting accounts from sub-postmasters, who accused Bradshaw of aggressive behavior and intimidation tactics. His involvement in the criminal investigation of nine sub-postmasters was especially pointed out, signaling potential wrongful prosecutions.

The Horizon System and Its Flaws

The Post Office’s handling of the Horizon IT system, which led to this gross miscarriage of justice, is at the core of the inquiry led by Sir Wyn Williams. Despite internal emails warning about investigating difficulties with Horizon software and the Ismay Report cautioning against independent reviews of Horizon, the Post Office expressed absolute confidence in the system. This confidence, as subsequent events proved, was seriously misplaced.

The Human Cost of the Scandal

The scandal’s toll was not just professional, but deeply personal. Individuals like Shazia Saddiq lost their businesses because of Bradshaw’s aggressive investigation tactics. Others were wrongfully convicted based on flawed records generated by Horizon. The inquiry will continue its efforts to bring clarity and justice to those affected, while those involved, like Stephen Bradshaw, will have to contend with the consequences of their actions.