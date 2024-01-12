en English
Law

Post Office Scandal: CPS Implicated in Larger Number of Prosecutions, Leaked Letter Reveals

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:12 am EST
Post Office Scandal: CPS Implicated in Larger Number of Prosecutions, Leaked Letter Reveals

The Crown Prosecision Service (CPS) finds itself implicated in a potentially larger scope of the Post Office scandal involving the defective Horizon IT system. The CPS, previously acknowledging involvement in 11 cases, now faces allegations of potential involvement in up to 99 prosecutions. The Horizon IT system has been the nucleus of a scandal where subpostmasters were falsely accused and convicted of financial discrepancies, which were, in fact, the result of faults in the IT system. This revelation, stemming from a leaked letter, indicates a broader involvement of the CPS than initially admitted, adding a new dimension to the Post Office scandal.

The Genesis of the Scandal

The scandal originated from a series of wrongful convictions of subpostmasters based on faulty data from the Horizon IT system. The Post Office, allegedly aware of the system’s defects, failed to disclose this crucial information during the court trials. This lack of transparency led to several wrongful convictions, including the notorious case of Seema Misra, who was incarcerated for fifteen months on charges of fraud she did not commit. The scandal has since led to several overturned convictions and raised serious questions about the integrity of the legal processes involved.

The Role of CPS & Sir Keir Starmer

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, who served as the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) during the period of these prosecutions, faces scrutiny over his role in the scandal. Despite public concerns about the Horizon system, Starmer did not review the private prosecutions he was empowered to oversee, claiming unawareness of the prosecutions during his tenure as DPP. His leadership is now under the microscope, with critics highlighting his lack of curiosity and failure to properly oversee the Post Office prosecutions.

The Path to Rectification

The government, in response to the scandal, has announced plans to introduce legislation to quash approximately 800 outstanding convictions based on the Horizon system’s faulty data. This move will cover cases prosecuted by the CPS, with hundreds of subpostmasters expected to have their names cleared by the year’s end. The Justice Secretary has also suggested that IT giant Fujitsu, responsible for the Horizon IT system, should repay the money spent on the scandal if found culpable. As the dust settles, the focus now shifts to rectifying the injustices caused by this scandal and ensuring accountability for those responsible.

Law United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

