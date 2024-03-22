Post Office Prosecutor Accused of Influencing Witness in Wrongful Conviction of Pregnant Postmistress

A Post Office prosecutor has been accused of advising a witness to change their testimony in a trial which saw a pregnant postmistress wrongfully jailed. Seema Misra spent four and a half months in prison after faulty Horizon software incorrectly recorded a £70,000 shortfall at her West Byfleet branch. Her conviction would not be overturned until 2021. Documents seen by the BBC allegedly show how a Post Office barrister advised a Fujitsu engineer to rephrase parts of a report used to testify against her in the 2010 case.

Advising Change in Testimony

Draft versions of the report, written by Gareth Jenkins, a former chief IT architect at the Japanese firm, appear to show how barrister Warwick Tatford advised him to take a stronger position on certain technical issues raised by an expert witness for Mrs. Misra's defence. The Metropolitan Police is investigating Mr. Jenkins for potential perjury. In his initial draft, dated October 6, 2010, Mr. Jenkins reportedly wrote that he could not "10 percent" rule out screen calibration issues causing some problems. However, a note by Mr. Tatford below this part of the statement read: "Please rephrase. This will be taken as a damaging concession." In the final written testimony, Mr. Jenkins wrote no scenario has been presented that could explain losses because of poorly calibrated touch screens, according to the broadcaster.

Expert Witness Independence

Expert witnesses who produce reports for use in trials must be independent and unbiased, according to Criminal Procedural Rules, which set out how courts in England and Wales operate. The BBC also reported that Mr. Tatford had advised Mr. Jenkins to use stronger wording when Mr. Jenkins said elsewhere in his draft that there doesn't appear to be a thorough justification for a list of hypothetical Horizon issues raised by the defence team's IT expert. Mr. Tatford wrote: "There doesn't appear to be any evidential bases for the hypotheses at all." In his final report, Mr. Jenkins added a line to say: "I can see no evidence to support these hypotheses."

Repercussions and Apologies

When giving evidence about some of the changes at the Post Office inquiry last year, Mr. Tatford apologised for mistakes in his approach. The inquiry heard that the changes to Mr. Jenkins' expert report were not disclosed to the defence. When asked at the inquiry whether he felt it was unfair that Mrs. Misra's defence team was denied the opportunity to explore with Mr. Jenkins how it was written, Mr. Tatford told the inquiry: "No, I think it is unfair, and I'm sorry for that. I can, I think what I was doing was just trying to clarify matters and make things clear, but I do agree that I've overstepped the mark there." However, he told the inquiry that he had not been trying to materially alter the content of Mr. Jenkins' evidence.