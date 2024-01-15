Post Office Investigators’ Training Inadequacy Exposed by Horizon IT Inquiry

The Horizon IT Inquiry has unearthed a startling oversight in the training of Post Office investigators, a revelation that has sent ripples of concern through the ranks of the institution and beyond. These investigators, tasked with probing allegations of theft by sub-postmasters, reportedly underwent a mere three weeks of training before being thrust into their roles.

The Scope of the Investigation

This disclosure has sparked serious questions about the adequacy of their preparation, given the sensitive and potentially career-destroying nature of these investigations. Former policing minister, speaking on the condition of anonymity, described the situation as ‘bonkers.’ His words underscored the prevalent belief that such a brief training period is grossly inadequate for investigators to acquire the necessary skills and knowledge to conduct impartial and thorough investigations.

Horizon IT System: A Source of Controversy

This revelation comes amidst a wider examination of the Post Office’s practices and the reliability of the Horizon IT system, which has been at the core of several contentious cases. In these instances, sub-postmasters found themselves wrongly accused of financial misconduct, with the system’s errors often being the root cause.

Uncovering Miscarriages of Justice

The inquiry is poised to delve deeper into these issues, illuminating potential miscarriages of justice and operational failures within the Post Office that may have played a part in their occurrence. The ultimate aim is to ensure such oversights are not repeated in the future, safeguarding the careers and reputations of those serving in the Post Office and maintaining public trust in this vital institution.