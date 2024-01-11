Post Office Investigator Bradshaw Reveals Findings in Horizon Scandal Inquiry

In a riveting turn of events at the Post Office inquiry, Stephen Bradshaw, a key investigator, made startling revelations about his role in the notorious Horizon scandal. Bradshaw, who was intricately involved in the scandal's investigations, admitted to his lack of technical expertise regarding the controversial Horizon system.

Advertisment

Acknowledging the Technical Gap

Bradshaw confessed his unfamiliarity with the technical nuances of the Horizon system, which has been at the center of political debates and public scrutiny. Despite being an essential figure in the investigation, his understanding of the system's reliability, or lack thereof, was limited.

Suspicion around Bonuses

Advertisment

Bradshaw also addressed the pressing question of bonuses paid to Post Office staff. He firmly denied that successful prosecutions had any influence over these bonus amounts, a claim that has been under examination throughout the inquiry.

Ghostwritten Witness Statements

Shockingly, Bradshaw admitted to parts of his witness statement being penned by the Post Office PR department and lawyers. He conceded that this arrangement was far from appropriate, raising further questions about the integrity of the investigative process. Even more dramatically, he revealed that several of his witness statements were not his own work but were instead drafted by Cartwright King Solicitors.

Advertisment

Unforeseen Conduct

The inquiry also scrutinized Bradshaw's interactions with sub postmasters who were facing allegations of accounting shortfalls. Bradshaw recognized that his behavior and comments during these investigations may have been less than appropriate, shedding light on the possible prejudices and biases that influenced the course of the scandal.

Technical Ignorance or Deliberate Oversight?

Despite mounting evidence of technical issues with the Horizon system, Bradshaw maintained that he was never informed of any problems by either Fujitsu, the creators of Horizon, or the Post Office. It was not until 2010 that he began to suspect issues, a statement that raises questions about the transparency and honesty of both organizations during the scandal.

The revelations from Bradshaw's testimony at the Post Office inquiry have uncovered new layers in the Horizon scandal, prompting a reevaluation of the investigative process and the role of key figures like Bradshaw himself.