Post-Brexit Visas Expose Migrant Workers to Modern Slavery Risks in UK

Visas hastily created to address labor shortages in the UK following Brexit have significantly increased the risk of modern slavery and exploitation for migrant workers. A comprehensive study by leading universities and charities reveals that agricultural and care visas, with their strict conditions, have left workers in a state of 'hyper-precarity,' making them vulnerable to various forms of exploitation.

Emerging Patterns of Exploitation

Migrant workers on these visas have reported substantial issues, including incurring debt due to illegal recruitment fees and other costs associated with travel, training, accommodation, and high visa charges. The research also uncovered instances of deception by intermediaries, misleading workers about employment conditions and durations. This precarious situation is exacerbated by a hostile environment, where fears of immigration enforcement deter workers from reporting exploitation or mistreatment, leaving them in a vicious cycle of abuse and vulnerability.

Government and Enforcement Challenges

The study further criticizes the government's approach, highlighting the lack of proactive workplace audits by underfunded agencies responsible for enforcing employment rights. The researchers argue for the need to make it easier for workers to change employers, suggesting that without this option, workers remain exceedingly vulnerable to ongoing exploitation. The findings also reflect on personal accounts from migrant workers, including a care worker from the Philippines, who shared his distressing experience of working long hours for minimum wage while struggling with debt and unclear fees charged by recruiting agencies.

Policy Implications and Criticisms

The care worker visa and the seasonal worker visa, both criticized for their inadequacy in protecting workers from exploitation, have drawn attention from officials and researchers alike. The former chief inspector of borders and immigration pointed out the inadequacy of the Home Office's control measures in a high-risk, poorly paid sector. Despite these criticisms, the Home Office asserts its commitment to addressing abuse in the labor market, emphasizing regulatory measures for health and care worker sector employers. However, the expansion of the seasonal worker scheme continues despite evidence of exploitation, raising concerns about the effectiveness of these interventions.