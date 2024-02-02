Post-Brexit Trade Difficulties: UK Businesses Express Concern Over Red Tape

The recent publication of an 80-page document by the government detailing the post-Brexit deal has sparked discussions among individuals in different industries, who have expressed concerns over the challenges they face in accessing goods.

Robin Mercer, the head of Hillmount Garden Centre, expresses cautious optimism that the new deal will facilitate matters, particularly in terms of importing giftware and hardware without the need for paperwork due to the green lane policy. However, he remains concerned about the importation of plants and the loss of contacts with English growers who have moved on due to Brexit-related paperwork complications.

Business Frustrations Over Red Tape

Brian Dean from the North Down Group, a food distribution company, describes the Protocol-related red tape as 'farcical' and 'scandalous,' highlighting the significant increase in paperwork for importing goods into Belfast from the UK. Dean indicates that this paperwork has added considerable operational costs and complexity, and expresses hope for a return to pre-Brexit trade conditions.

Impact on Small Businesses and Consumers

The new checks have made it easier to import from China than to trade with France, leading to concerns about escalating costs for food producers. The new 'not for EU' labels to be introduced on all goods targeted at the domestic market, is expected to cost businesses millions of pounds a year. There are also concerns about the impact on food and drink exports, particularly for SMEs, and the potential increase in manufacturing costs and prices for consumers.

Government's Response and Industry Concerns

The government has established a transition fund and promised a consultation, but industry bodies are still expressing concerns about the cost and impact of the new labelling requirements. The draft legislation in the UK will require all UK supermarkets to label meat, dairy, and plant products with 'not for EU' labels when sold in Northern Ireland. This move is part of a deal with the Democratic Unionist party to safeguard the union after Brexit. Many companies are concerned about meeting the timetable for the labeling change and believe it is a significant burden on businesses. The research from Bibby Foreign Exchange (BFX) reveals that UK SMEs trading abroad are facing significant challenges as a result of Brexit, with more than half of them citing Brexit as a key issue hampering their growth.