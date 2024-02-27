Portsmouth's Queens Hotel Eyes Prestige in Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024

The Queens Hotel in Portsmouth, a historic establishment that has graced Clarence Parade since 1861, is vying for top honors in the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024. Recognized for its outstanding contribution to the UK's independent lifestyle sector, the hotel stands as a testament to the vibrant hospitality scene in the region.

Historic Charm Meets Modern Excellence

Originally built as Southsea House by Augustus Livesay, the Queens Hotel has evolved from its historic roots into a beacon of modern hospitality and service excellence. Its in-house Restaurant 1865, with a menu boasting the likes of the Queens burger and pan-fried hake, exemplifies the hotel's commitment to culinary distinction. This nomination by Muddy Stilettos, a platform celebrating the crème de la crème of independent lifestyle businesses across 28 counties, shines a spotlight on the hotel's dedication to creating memorable experiences for its guests.

Community Support Fuels Nomination

Paul Playford, the General Manager, attributes this prestigious nomination to the unwavering support of their patrons. Customer nominations, open until March 14, play a crucial role in advancing to the next stages of the competition. The awards cover various categories, including 'best cafe', 'best bar', and 'best boutique stay', underscoring the diverse nature of the independent lifestyle sector. The Queens Hotel's acknowledgment in this arena signifies the community's appreciation for its enduring presence and quality service.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Victory

The journey to the Muddy Stilettos Awards climax involves rigorous selection phases, with the top five venues in each category moving on to the regional finals. The crescendo of this competition will be the national finals, slated for July 11, where the Queens Hotel hopes to secure its place as a leading figure in the UK's hospitality industry. This nomination not only celebrates the hotel's illustrious past but also sets the stage for future achievements in an increasingly competitive market.

As the Queens Hotel stands on the brink of potentially adding another accolade to its legacy, the significance of such recognition extends beyond mere prestige. It underscores the vital role of independent businesses in enriching the UK's lifestyle and hospitality landscape. With the support of its community and a history of excellence, the Queens Hotel is poised to continue its legacy of welcoming guests with open arms and unparalleled service.