Polyhalite Mining: A Sustainable Step Towards Carbon Reduction

Deep beneath the North Sea, in the heart of the North York Moors, lies the ICL Boulby mine. Here, miners operate in high temperatures, extracting a mineral known as polyhalite with specialized equipment. This unique mineral, an amalgamation of potassium, magnesium, calcium, and sulphur, has emerged as a potential alternative to potash fertiliser.

Polyhalite: A Green Alternative

Polyhalite offers an environmentally friendly approach to fertilisation, demanding lower energy for processing as compared to conventional fertilisers, thus significantly curtailing carbon emissions. The extraction process involves mining, crushing, and screening the mineral before it is dispersed on fields. It then aids in the efficient absorption of nitrogen by crops, consequently reducing the need for additional nitrogen fertilisers.

Investment in Polyhalite Mining

Mining giant, Anglo American, has shown its faith in the potential of polyhalite by investing billions of pounds in the new Woodsmith mine within the National Park. The company’s approach to minimising the local landscape impact involves the construction of a 23-mile tunnel to transport the mineral.

The Future of Polyhalite Fertiliser

Soil scientist Kathryn Bartlett, associated with Anglo American, views polyhalite as a game-changer in sustainable agriculture. She believes it could help achieve more food production with less land, while also reducing carbon emissions. The future of polyhalite as a fertiliser is seen as a potential solution to agricultural challenges, notwithstanding the risks associated with fluctuating fertiliser prices and the reluctance of farmers to adopt new products.

Nevertheless, the focus on sustainable agriculture and carbon reduction remains paramount. The key to this lies in healthy soils capable of capturing and sequestering carbon. Emphasis is laid on soil organic matter, microbial activity, and soil structure to enhance soil health and maximise carbon storage. The potential for carbon sequestration in agricultural soils and the need for sustainable farming practices are indeed the need of the hour.