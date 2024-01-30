Police on Hunt for Fugitive Sean Tait: Public Assistance Sought

In an unfolding drama, Northumbria Police are on a relentless pursuit for Sean Tait, a 35-year-old man from Elswick, Newcastle, who stands accused of committing grievous bodily harm in 2018. Tait, who consistently eluded his court appearance scheduled for April last year, has been successfully evading law enforcement since.

Intensive Manhunt for Tait

The police force has been diligently conducting comprehensive searches across the region, zeroing in on areas where Tait has established connections. The Benwell and Scotswood areas of Newcastle, known to be Tait's old haunts, have been the focal points of the manhunt.

Public Appeal for Assistance

Amidst a growing sense of urgency, authorities have turned to the public for assistance in tracking down Tait. A stern reminder has been issued: aiding and abetting a fugitive is deemed a criminal offense, and those found guilty could face prosecution. This move is not only to deter any attempts to harbor Tait but also to emphasize the seriousness of the situation.

Contact and Report

In a bid to bring Tait to justice, the police are urging anyone with any shred of information regarding Tait's whereabouts to step forward. Information can be reported directly to the Northumbria Police. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers, ensuring that every lead, no matter how small, is pursued.