Law

Police Officers Harvey and Ellis to Face Misconduct Hearings Amidst Other Cases

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Police Officers Harvey and Ellis to Face Misconduct Hearings Amidst Other Cases

Former Detective Sergeant, Thomas Harvey, is set to face a misconduct hearing on January 25 and 26 due to allegations of sending unsolicited and inappropriate messages and images between 2011 and February 2023. Harvey is also accused of misusing personal data from Norfolk Constabulary systems, including sensitive information, on his personal mobile phone. The hearing panel will be tasked with determining if Harvey’s actions constitute discreditable conduct and if he violated standards of confidentiality while failing to behave with authority, respect, and courtesy.

Case of PC Robert Ellis

In a separate case, serving officer PC Robert Ellis is also due for a misconduct hearing. Ellis is accused of failing to take appropriate action in an incident involving an intoxicated male linked to a domestic issue. This hearing is slated for January 8-12.

Other Instances of Police Misconduct

Apart from these two officers, several other cases of misconduct within the police force continue to surface. PC D, a Greater Manchester Police Officer, faced allegations of sexual touching and inappropriate sexual remarks in a misconduct hearing. Although the allegations of sexual touching were not substantiated, the panel found him guilty of gross misconduct. However, instead of dismissal, the panel issued a final written warning that will last five years.

Simultaneously, Chicago police Cmdr Glenn Evans finds himself under scrutiny after an investigation into alleged misconduct was halted by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. The investigation pertained to allegations that Evans lied about breaking a mentally ill woman’s nose while she was in custody. Evans, who has faced more complaints than nearly all other officers during his 37-year career, remains on active duty but has been stripped of his police powers and is assigned to desk duty.

These incidents of misconduct have prompted various police forces in the UK to schedule hearings for the officers involved. These hearings aim to address specific breaches of conduct being investigated and are listed on a publicly available web page.

Law United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

