Police and Fire Commissioner Praises Gateway 4 Women for Vital Support to Vulnerable Women

Mike Johnson, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) for Cumbria, recently had a firsthand encounter with the transformative work being done at Gateway 4 Women (G4W) in Carlisle. The visit was a testament to the center's ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable women, offering a comprehensive suite of services tailored to the unique needs of each woman it serves.

Crucial Support for Vulnerable Women

Cumbria's Women's Centre network, including G4W, is a bastion of support for women over the age of 18 grappling with challenges such as domestic abuse, social isolation, and financial management. The center's holistic approach includes counseling, rehousing, and financial assistance, with an emphasis on preventing women from entering the criminal justice system. It has been a lifeline for 391 women over the past year, 67 of whom hail from rural areas.

Building Confidence and Creating Opportunities

More than just a safe haven, G4W hosts regular social activities and drop-in sessions, serving as a vibrant community hub. These activities not only provide a sense of belonging but also contribute to confidence-building and the creation of positive opportunities. Over the past year, these gatherings have generated an impressive 2845 visits, with 192 women partaking regularly.

Since its establishment in 2017, G4W has supported over 1,400 women, a testament to the center's enduring dedication to its mission. The center has earned recognition from the PFCC and other funders for its commendable work. The personal impact of the services offered is palpable, with testimonials from regular visitors praising the center's nurturing and protective staff.