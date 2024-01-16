Polestar's Financial Struggles: A Tumultuous Journey Ahead

With a backdrop of disappointing vehicle delivery figures and financial difficulties, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC's trajectory in the auto industry is becoming increasingly precarious. The company's Q4 2023 results showed a decrease in deliveries compared to the previous quarter, wrapping up the year with a meagre 54,600 cars delivered. This figure falls short of the company's already scaled-back forecast, prompting analysts to slash revenue estimates.

Advertisment

Financial Woes and Underperformance

Polestar's gross margin forecast has been reduced, with the company now expecting to break even rather than achieve a 2% positive margin. The operating loss for the first nine months of 2023 stood at a staggering $735 million, and no substantial improvement is anticipated for Q4. Casting a further shadow on Polestar's prospects, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced a significant scale back in its electric vehicle initiative, which could hit Polestar hard as the company relies heavily on fleet sales to Hertz.

Balance Sheet and Valuation Concerns

Advertisment

Polestar's balance sheet presents a concerning picture, with over $2 billion in negative working capital and substantial debt. The company's shares are currently trading at 0.73 times projected 2024 revenues, a valuation considerably higher than other established automakers and even some EV competitors. Given these challenges, it is advised to maintain a 'sell' rating on Polestar's stock.

Need for Recovery and Stabilization

For Polestar to recover, the company needs to enhance delivery figures, stabilize its balance sheet, and adjust its valuation closer to its peers. The recent influx of $200 million in new financing from Volvo Car AB and an additional $250 million from an affiliate of China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. offers a glimmer of hope, but it's clear that Polestar has a tumultuous journey ahead.