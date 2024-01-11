en English
Antarctica

Polar Medal Awarded to British Antarctic Survey Team

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
In a landmark moment for polar research, members of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) have been conferred the esteemed Polar Medal in the 2024 New Year’s Honors List. The recognition is a testament to their significant contributions to Antarctic research and their resilience in enduring the extreme conditions of the icy continent.

Decoding the Polar Medal

The Polar Medal is a prestigious award given by the Sovereign of the United Kingdom and serves to recognize exceptional achievements in polar research. It holds a particular significance for those who have braved extended periods in harsh polar climates. The roots of this honor can be traced back to 1857 when it was first established as the Arctic Medal and subsequently renamed in 1904.

The Honored Torchbearers of Polar Research

Among the distinguished recipients, Vicky Auld, a Deputy Chief Pilot, stood out with a Second Clasp Polar Medal, accolading her 27 years of service. Auld’s multifaceted roles as a meteorologist, station leader, and pilot, coupled with her contributions to atmospheric science and wildlife surveys, underlined her recognition.

Nicholas Gregory, the Facilities Engineering Manager, was lauded for his extensive knowledge of Antarctic operations. His crucial role in landmark projects like the Halley Automation Project earned him a spot among the honorees.

Claus-Dieter Hillenbrand, a marine geologist, was celebrated for his groundbreaking research on Antarctic sediment. His work has significantly contributed to understanding past ice-sheet changes and improving predictions of future sea-level rise. Hillenbrand’s notable participation in drilling expeditions and the International Thwaites Glacier Collaboration program added to his acclaim.

Lastly, Simon Wright, a Deck Engineer, was acknowledged for his 24 years of service on research vessels. His work involving providing support for scientific experiments and maintaining essential equipment earned him a place in the distinguished roster.

Embodying Resilience and Discovery

The British Antarctic Survey team’s recognition in the 2024 New Year’s Honors List is a testament to their dedication, resilience, and pioneering spirit. It underlines the importance of polar research in understanding our planet and foreshadows the exciting discoveries that lie ahead in the realm of Antarctic exploration.

Antarctica Science & Technology United Kingdom
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

