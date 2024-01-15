en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Pointless Episode Stumps Contestants with Stevenage Trivia

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Pointless Episode Stumps Contestants with Stevenage Trivia

The recent episode of the renowned BBC One quiz show, Pointless, presented a conundrum that left contestants scratching their heads. The question of the hour pertained to a town in Hertfordshire, a puzzle that seemingly offered no solution to the participants.

Alexander Armstrong, the host, along with guest co-host Andi Oliver, observed the unfolding of this intriguing event during the second round of Episode 33 in the 30th series, broadcast on January 9.

A Test of Trivia

The show, known for its distinctive format, invites contestants to provide the most obscure answers to a variety of questions. In this particular episode, the focus was on trivia from the 1940s, an era rich in historical significance. As the game progressed, one question emerged that particularly ruffled the feathers of the contestants and simultaneously piqued the interest of viewers residing in Stevenage.

The Question That Stumped All

The question revolved around the identity of the UK’s first New Town designated in 1946. The contestants, floundering for an answer, incorrectly proposed Milton Keynes and Welwyn Garden City. The correct response, known only to Armstrong, was Stevenage. This revelation startled the participants and left the audience intrigued about the historical significance of this town.

Stevenage: The First New Town

Stevenage was officially recognized as the first New Town on November 11, 1948. This designation was part of a strategic initiative to provide housing for the populace residing in overcrowded London. Stevenage was just the beginning of a larger plan that saw the creation of ten more new towns within the subsequent two years. This piece of trivia not only stumped the contestants but also shed light on a significant chapter in UK’s urban development.

The conversation sparked by this episode of Pointless continues to thrive among its fans, leading to a renewed interest in the historical significance of towns like Stevenage. The episode is now available for viewing on BBC iPlayer for those intrigued by this captivating piece of trivia.

0
History United Kingdom
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
10 mins ago
Nigeria's First Coup: The Men Behind the Revolution
On a chilly morning of January 15, 1966, Nigeria woke up to an unexpected military intervention that would forever alter its political landscape. This article unravels the intricate tapestry woven by the key military officers behind Nigeria’s first coup d’etat, presenting the personalities, motivations, and the consequential impact of their actions. Major Figures and Their
Nigeria's First Coup: The Men Behind the Revolution
Excavations at Himera Challenge Historical Accounts of Greek Warfare
21 mins ago
Excavations at Himera Challenge Historical Accounts of Greek Warfare
Rev. Eric Terrell: An Unsung Hero of the Civil Rights Movement
21 mins ago
Rev. Eric Terrell: An Unsung Hero of the Civil Rights Movement
Joseph Nye Reflects on Today's Challenges in Light of the 1960s Crises
17 mins ago
Joseph Nye Reflects on Today's Challenges in Light of the 1960s Crises
Mike Sadler: The Celestial Navigator Who Guided SAS Raiders in WWII
18 mins ago
Mike Sadler: The Celestial Navigator Who Guided SAS Raiders in WWII
Commemorating the Legacy of Reverend John Chilembwe: A Beacon in the Fight for Independence
20 mins ago
Commemorating the Legacy of Reverend John Chilembwe: A Beacon in the Fight for Independence
Latest Headlines
World News
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
10 seconds
Skin Cycling: The Skincare Trend That's Still Turning Heads in 2024
Opta Supercomputer Forecasts Premier League 2023/24 Final Standings
22 seconds
Opta Supercomputer Forecasts Premier League 2023/24 Final Standings
Pioneering Research Explores Exercise as a Treatment for Mental Health
22 seconds
Pioneering Research Explores Exercise as a Treatment for Mental Health
Raskin Accuses Trump of Turning Presidency into a 'Money-Making Enterprise'
32 seconds
Raskin Accuses Trump of Turning Presidency into a 'Money-Making Enterprise'
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
49 seconds
Democrats Target GOP Strongholds Texas and Florida for 2024 Senate Majority
Ghana's Next President Faces Daunting Challenges: Franklin Cudjoe
58 seconds
Ghana's Next President Faces Daunting Challenges: Franklin Cudjoe
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
1 min
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
1 min
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse
1 min
Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
9 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
18 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
18 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
32 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
37 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
60 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app