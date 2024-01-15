Pointless Episode Stumps Contestants with Stevenage Trivia

The recent episode of the renowned BBC One quiz show, Pointless, presented a conundrum that left contestants scratching their heads. The question of the hour pertained to a town in Hertfordshire, a puzzle that seemingly offered no solution to the participants.

Alexander Armstrong, the host, along with guest co-host Andi Oliver, observed the unfolding of this intriguing event during the second round of Episode 33 in the 30th series, broadcast on January 9.

A Test of Trivia

The show, known for its distinctive format, invites contestants to provide the most obscure answers to a variety of questions. In this particular episode, the focus was on trivia from the 1940s, an era rich in historical significance. As the game progressed, one question emerged that particularly ruffled the feathers of the contestants and simultaneously piqued the interest of viewers residing in Stevenage.

The Question That Stumped All

The question revolved around the identity of the UK’s first New Town designated in 1946. The contestants, floundering for an answer, incorrectly proposed Milton Keynes and Welwyn Garden City. The correct response, known only to Armstrong, was Stevenage. This revelation startled the participants and left the audience intrigued about the historical significance of this town.

Stevenage: The First New Town

Stevenage was officially recognized as the first New Town on November 11, 1948. This designation was part of a strategic initiative to provide housing for the populace residing in overcrowded London. Stevenage was just the beginning of a larger plan that saw the creation of ten more new towns within the subsequent two years. This piece of trivia not only stumped the contestants but also shed light on a significant chapter in UK’s urban development.

The conversation sparked by this episode of Pointless continues to thrive among its fans, leading to a renewed interest in the historical significance of towns like Stevenage. The episode is now available for viewing on BBC iPlayer for those intrigued by this captivating piece of trivia.