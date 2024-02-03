Plymouth's Most Expensive House Sale in 2023: A Comparative Study with National Figures

The Land Registry data from the last year has unveiled the most expensive house sold in Plymouth in 2023. The house, a converted barn named Sea Air, nestled in the newly developed Staddon Heights, fetched a staggering £1,350,000. The sale took place in July 2023, positioning the property as one of the highest-priced in the city.

Top-Tier Properties in Plymouth's Vicinity

Other high-end properties in close proximity to Plymouth also commanded noteworthy prices. Mole End in Noss Mayo was sold for £1.9 million, making it one of the most expensive houses in the area. Additionally, two properties in Newton Ferrers had price tags exceeding £1.8 million and just under £1.8 million respectively, reflecting the area's appeal to affluent buyers.

Comparing Plymouth's Property Market with National Figures

However, when juxtaposed with the most expensive houses sold across the country, Plymouth's property sales pale. The top sale was a property at 42 Old Church Street in Kensington and Chelsea, which fetched an eye-watering £73.2 million. This staggering figure is 209 times the national average house price.

Other significant sales include Radlett House in Camden, which sold for £42.9 million, and a luxury flat in Mayfair that fetched £38.6 million. Several other multimillion-pound properties in Kensington and Chelsea were sold, with prices ranging between £30 million to £35 million.

Most Expensive Sale Outside London

The most expensive property sold outside of London was Wentworth Court in Runnymede, Surrey, which commanded a price of £34 million. This sale underscores the high-end property market's vitality beyond the capital city.