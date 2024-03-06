Plymouth Guildhall's Multimillion Refurbishment Edges Closer to Reality

Plymouth Guildhall is one step closer to opening as a multi-million pound venue after major refurbishments were given the go-ahead. The Grade II listed building was given the green light last year after Plymouth City Council's application was approved, allowing the venue to host bands, conferences, training events, weddings, and even hot-desking. In an announcement from Plymouth City Council, the contract for the work has been provisionally given to TEC Construction. The decision is subject to more value engineering and discussions around the available budget.

Advertisment

Historic Venue's Modern Makeover

The internal work includes improved lighting, audio visuals, and sound in the Great Hall and new modular staging. The proposed work has been designed to protect and enhance the building's original character and interior, and it will be ensured that any upgrades cause as little impact as possible. The Grade II listed building was a regular gig venue in the 1960s and 1970s and saw acts including David Bowie, Queen, and The Who tread its stage. Historic England described it as a 'rare and unusually rich example' of an unaltered 'Festival of Britain' interior.

Budget Challenges and Solutions

Advertisment

However, despite the original budget projections, the most recent prices have exceeded the available funding. As a result, detailed value engineering is needed, working with the selected contractor through workshops, design conversations, and procurement discussions to reduce the cost where possible without compromising the key aims of the proposal. Cllr Chris Penberthy, Cabinet Member for Housing, Cooperative Development, and Community, said: "Like many other projects, this important restoration project has seen costs go up, before contractors have even got in the building. There have been some delays while we make sure we get the best we can out of the funding that has been made available to us."

External Restoration to Complement Interior Upgrades

As well as internal work, the impressive building would be getting an external facelift to clean and repair the decades of pollution and sea air - which has damaged the original stonework and detailing. The work started at the end of last year and involves repairs to the stonework on all sides of the building. Features and figures that are once more gleaming include the Portland Stone carvings at ground level. There are 12 flanking carved figures incorporated in the north aisle wall with the 13th being the 'Coronation'. The northern side - overlooking the car park is now complete, and the front of the building is now scaffolded and boarded up for repairs, cleaning, and waterproofing.