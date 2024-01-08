Plymouth Braces for a Series of Roadworks Affecting Traffic Flow

As the new year ushers in a wave of infrastructural developments, the city of Plymouth prepares to navigate a maze of roadworks starting this week and extending over the next month. Key projects include a significant undertaking at the Marsh Mills roundabout, which will witness alternating lane closures from the late hours of 7pm to the early morning at 6am until mid-February. This operation is initiated for traffic loop recutting, a crucial step towards revamping the city’s roadscape.

Additional Closures and Works

In addition to the Marsh Mills roundabout, the city will experience a one-lane closure on the slip road from Marsh Mills to Leigham Roundabout. This closure, scheduled for sign removal, will enforce restrictions from 9.30am to 3pm until Thursday. Furthermore, Forder Valley Road northbound will also see disruptions due to manhole works, adhering to the same time restrictions.

Plymouth City Council’s Role

Plymouth City Council, facing the arduous task of coordinating these extensive roadworks, has released a comprehensive list of scheduled works across the city. This list exhibits a concerted effort from the council, utility companies, developers, and internal maintenance teams to streamline these activities. The council acknowledges the inevitable nature of road closures, particularly on frequently used routes, and pledges to mitigate their impact on the city’s traffic flow as much as possible.

Upcoming Works and Closures

The full schedule reflects the diverse range of works and closures planned in the coming weeks. These include new supply installations, modifications to bus shelters, repairs to manholes, and vegetation works, affecting numerous streets and junctions across Plymouth. Each activity represents a strand in the council’s broader tapestry of ongoing maintenance and infrastructure improvement initiatives, aimed at enhancing the city’s functionality and appeal.